Holcim to Spin Off North American Operations in $30 Billion Flotation, Appoints New CEO

Switzerland's foremost building materials manufacturer, Holcim, has disclosed a substantial corporate overhaul by divesting its North American operations in a public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The move, which could see the business valued at around $30 billion, constitutes the most significant change in the firm's structure since its acquisition of French competitor Lafarge in 2015.

Transition of Leadership

In tandem with this restructuring, Miljan Gutovic, current head of Holcim's European division, is set to assume the role of CEO from May 1, replacing Jan Jenisch. The latter, who has served as CEO since 2017, will transition to the position of chairman, overseeing the planned U.S. listing.

Impressive Performance of U.S. Business

With 16,000 employees across 850 sites, the U.S. business is the largest cement producer in North America. It has been a significant contributor to Holcim's sales, accounting for a fifth of the total, and has witnessed an average sales growth of over 20% in recent years. The U.S. operations are projected to boost their annual sales from the current $11 billion to more than $20 billion, generating an operating profit of over $5 billion by 2030.

Focus on Global Business Post Spin-Off

Upon completion of the spin-off, Holcim will zero in on its remaining global business. This will chiefly involve building solutions such as roofing products, and the company will continue to be listed on the Swiss blue-chip SMI index. The remaining business is projected to generate sales of approximately 17 billion Swiss francs and will employ 48,000 individuals.

Describing the U.S. market as one of the world's most appealing construction arenas, Jenisch expressed confidence that the spin-off would enable the newly independent company to fully capitalize on regional infrastructure and construction booms.