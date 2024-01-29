Swiss Cement Giant Holcim Surges as it Unveils Plans for US Business Spinoff

Swiss cement manufacturer Holcim Ltd. experienced a significant surge in its stock value after revealing its strategic decision to spin off its North American unit into a separate, US-listed entity.

The move is anticipated to unlock a higher valuation for the business, with the US arm accounting for approximately $11 billion in sales last year, constituting about one-third of Holcim's total revenue. The company estimates that the US business could be valued at more than $30 billion, prompting shares to climb as much as 14%.

Appeal of US Listings for European Companies

European companies, including Holcim, have found US listings increasingly appealing due to the broader investor base and a larger pool of capital, offering the potential for higher valuations. Following the footsteps of fellow materials giant CRH Plc's shift from London to New York last year, Holcim expects to complete the spinoff in the first half of 2025.

Analyst Insights and Valuation Projections

Citigroup Inc. analyst Ephrem Ravi emphasized the significant premium at which US-listed building-product companies trade compared to their European-listed peers. Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Martin Huesler calculated the fair value of the US business at approximately $35 billion to $40 billion. Holcim's decision aims to provide a customized capital structure for the business, taking advantage of the US dollar.

Leadership Changes and Growth Plans

Holcim's CEO Jan Jenisch, stepping down from his role, will be replaced by Miljan Gutovic, the current head of the European business. Jenisch will continue as chairman, leading the planned US listing of the North American business. Holcim underscores the growth potential in the rapidly expanding US housing market, aiming to double sales to about $20 billion by 2030 through its leading position in cement and roofing.