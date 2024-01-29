Holcim Announces Spin-off of North American Operations in Strategic Restructuring

Swiss cement giant Holcim is set to undergo a significant corporate restructuring, with the announcement of plans to spin-off its North American operations, a move which could see the division valued at an estimated $30 billion.

The divestment is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2025, with the newly independent entity projected to make its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Robust Growth Fuels Spin-off Decision

Over the past four years, Holcim has experienced dramatic growth in North America, doubling in size through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The North American business, which employs over 16,000 people across 850 sites, competes with industry giants such as Carlisle, RPM, Eagle Materials, and Summit Materials. This robust regional growth, coupled with a high EBITDA margin exceeding 27%, has been a key driver in Holcim's decision to focus more on its North American customers and optimize supply chain synergies.

Leadership Transition Announced

As part of this strategic shift, Holcim's current CEO, Jan Jenisch, will step down from his role as of May 1, to be succeeded by Miljan Gutovic. Jenisch, who has steered the company since 2017, will continue in the role of chairman, overseeing the US listing. Under this new leadership, the North American business aims to increase its annual sales from approximately $11 billion to over $20 billion, while driving operating profit to exceed $5 billion by 2030.

Analysts React Positively to the News

The announcement has been met with a positive response from industry analysts, who cite limited transatlantic synergies and the potential for Holcim to tap into higher valuations for U.S. building material peers as key benefits of the spin-off. This move is expected to generate shareholder value, as building materials companies tend to have higher earnings multiples in the U.S. compared to Europe, indicating the attractiveness of the construction market in the U.S.