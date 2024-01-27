Holcim Announces Plan to Separate US Cement Business

In a strategic move to streamline and focus its operations, Swiss building materials giant, Holcim, has announced plans to separate its US cement business. This decision, part of an industry-wide trend towards optimizing operations and concentrating on key markets, is expected to significantly affect the company's operations, financial health, and market position.

A Strategic Decision

Holcim is one of the largest suppliers of building materials in North America, with close to 350 sites across 43 states in the U.S. The firm currently employs 7,000 people and its North American business is on track to hit around 40% of the group sales. This roughly translates to a jump to $12 billion, up from $10 billion the previous year. The separation of its US cement business, a deal potentially worth more than $30 billion, could allow Holcim to take its North American business public in the US, offering a more attractive valuation.

Optimizing Operations

The decision to separate its US cement business underscores Holcim's commitment to strengthening its core business activities and improving its financial performance. The company has been banking on new business in the United States as manufacturers shift production home to avoid supply chain disruptions and take advantage of government subsidies. As a result, North America remains an attractive market for Holcim's investments and acquisitions.

Implications for the Industry

The separation of Holcim's US cement business is reflective of a broader trend within the industry to optimize operations and focus on key markets. While the details regarding the timeline, financial terms, and potential buyers involved in the separation process remain undisclosed, this strategic move is expected to resonate across the sector as companies reevaluate their portfolios and business strategies in an increasingly competitive market.