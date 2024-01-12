Hogadon Basin Ski Area Closes Early Amidst Severe Cold Front

A severe cold front, descending with wrathful fury, has led to an early closure of the popular Hogadon Basin Ski Area in Casper. The ski area, which shuttered its operations at 4 pm on Friday, January 12th, 2024, will remain dormant throughout Saturday, January 13th, 2024. The decision is a prudent response to the bone-chilling temperatures and wind chill values that threaten to plummet as low as -45.

Announcement and Implications

The news of the closure was disseminated via the official Hogadon Basin Ski Area Facebook page, accompanied by a vivid photo and a message to the public. The announcement, while indicative of the severity of the weather conditions, also hinted at a silver lining. The ongoing winter is expected to bring fresh snow over the weekend, potentially opening more ski runs in the following week.

The Resilience of Hogadon Basin Ski Area

Despite the temporary closure, the ski area has shown resilience in the face of adversity. The operations are set to spring back to life on Sunday, January 14th, from 9 am to 4 pm. The ski area will also stand open on Monday, January 15th, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, operating within the same hours.

Staying Informed and Safe

For those seeking more information about upcoming events or further details, the official Hogadon Basin Ski Area website and their Facebook page serve as reliable sources. Meanwhile, the public is urged to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel, as the severe cold front has not only affected the Hogadon Basin Ski Area but also led to a closure of Interstate 80 and near-blizzard conditions in certain areas.