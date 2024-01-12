en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Hogadon Basin Ski Area Closes Early Amidst Severe Cold Front

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST
Hogadon Basin Ski Area Closes Early Amidst Severe Cold Front

A severe cold front, descending with wrathful fury, has led to an early closure of the popular Hogadon Basin Ski Area in Casper. The ski area, which shuttered its operations at 4 pm on Friday, January 12th, 2024, will remain dormant throughout Saturday, January 13th, 2024. The decision is a prudent response to the bone-chilling temperatures and wind chill values that threaten to plummet as low as -45.

Announcement and Implications

The news of the closure was disseminated via the official Hogadon Basin Ski Area Facebook page, accompanied by a vivid photo and a message to the public. The announcement, while indicative of the severity of the weather conditions, also hinted at a silver lining. The ongoing winter is expected to bring fresh snow over the weekend, potentially opening more ski runs in the following week.

The Resilience of Hogadon Basin Ski Area

Despite the temporary closure, the ski area has shown resilience in the face of adversity. The operations are set to spring back to life on Sunday, January 14th, from 9 am to 4 pm. The ski area will also stand open on Monday, January 15th, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, operating within the same hours.

Staying Informed and Safe

For those seeking more information about upcoming events or further details, the official Hogadon Basin Ski Area website and their Facebook page serve as reliable sources. Meanwhile, the public is urged to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel, as the severe cold front has not only affected the Hogadon Basin Ski Area but also led to a closure of Interstate 80 and near-blizzard conditions in certain areas.

0
Travel & Tourism United States Weather
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
28 mins ago
Auracast: Reshaping Public Audio Experiences at CES 2024
The bustling airport was a symphony of noise – an orchestra of announcements, conversations, and the hum of travelers on the move. Amidst this chaos, I found solace in the form of Auracast, a groundbreaking Bluetooth technology that debuted at CES 2024. Designed by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, Auracast is set to transform audio
Auracast: Reshaping Public Audio Experiences at CES 2024
Jordan's Crown Prince Inaugurates Cultural Exhibition at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay
2 hours ago
Jordan's Crown Prince Inaugurates Cultural Exhibition at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
2 hours ago
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
Japan Announces Cherry Blossom Flowering Forecast for 2024
1 hour ago
Japan Announces Cherry Blossom Flowering Forecast for 2024
Big White Ski Resort Halts Operations Amid Extreme Cold Weather
1 hour ago
Big White Ski Resort Halts Operations Amid Extreme Cold Weather
Marriott International Debuts Moxy Brand in India, Eyes Further Expansion
2 hours ago
Marriott International Debuts Moxy Brand in India, Eyes Further Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
2 mins
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
3 mins
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
3 mins
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
3 mins
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
3 mins
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
4 mins
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
4 mins
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
4 mins
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
5 mins
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
40 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app