Ho-Chunk Nation to Host Inaugural Founder's Day Powwow at La Crosse Center

The Ho-Chunk Nation is set to celebrate its rich cultural heritage with the inaugural Founder's Day Powwow at the La Crosse Center, scheduled for Saturday, March 30. This event, marking a significant addition to the community's cultural calendar, promises an immersive experience into the traditions and arts of the Ho-Chunk people.

Celebrating Ho-Chunk Culture

As the doors of the La Crosse Center open, attendees will be greeted by a vibrant display of Ho-Chunk culture, including traditional singing and dancing. The event, which is free and open to the public, aims not only to celebrate but also to educate attendees about the Ho-Chunk Nation's history and traditions. Rosalind Cleveland, Clayton Winneshiek, Waylon Pettibone, and Bri Beining, who appeared on WXOW News 19's Daybreak, shared insights into the history of the powwow and what attendees can expect. Highlights include arts and crafts vendors, showcasing the intricate work of local artists, and demonstrations of lacrosse and moccasin games, offering a glimpse into traditional Ho-Chunk games.

A Day of Festivities

The Founder's Day Powwow's schedule is packed with activities suitable for all ages. Grand entries, the ceremonial start to the powwow, are scheduled for noon and 7:00 p.m., framing a day filled with performances and interactive experiences. The presence of arts and crafts vendors and concessions ensures that, in addition to cultural enrichment, attendees will also enjoy a variety of culinary delights and have the opportunity to take home a piece of Ho-Chunk artistry.

A Community Event

The significance of the Founder's Day Powwow extends beyond the boundaries of the Ho-Chunk Nation; it is a testament to the community's commitment to celebrating and preserving indigenous culture. Free admission underscores the event's inclusive nature, inviting people from all walks of life to partake in the festivities. This powwow not only serves as a platform for cultural expression but also fosters a sense of unity and understanding among diverse community members.

As the inaugural Founder's Day Powwow at the La Crosse Center approaches, excitement builds for what promises to be a memorable celebration of Ho-Chunk heritage. This event marks an important moment in the ongoing efforts to honor and preserve the traditions of the Ho-Chunk Nation, inviting the community to join in a collective appreciation of indigenous culture and history. With its blend of education, entertainment, and community spirit, the powwow stands as a beacon of cultural pride and unity.