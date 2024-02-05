HNI Corporation to Host Q4 and Fiscal Year-End 2023 Results Conference Call

Marking a critical juncture in its financial journey, HNI Corporation, with a rich legacy that spans seven and a half decades, is gearing up to host its quarterly conference call. The call, scheduled for Thursday, February 22, 2024, is dedicated to discussions around the financial performance of the fourth quarter and the fiscal year-end of 2023. The corporation has coordinated the call to coincide with the release of the results, which will be announced before the market opens that day.

Global Accessibility and Replay Availability

Aiming at global accessibility and inclusivity, HNI Corporation is ensuring that the conference call is available to all interested parties. To this end, it will provide a live webcast on its official website. For those who may be unable to attend the live event, a replay will be made available from 1:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the release until 10:59 p.m. Central Time on February 29, 2024. The replay can be accessed either through the HNI Corporation's website or via telephone. The Conference ID for the telephone replay is 7175411.

A Peek into HNI Corporation

As a leading light in the industry, HNI Corporation specializes in manufacturing workplace furnishings and residential building products. The corporation operates under two main segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment, a leading name at a global level, provides commercial furnishings under various brands. On the other hand, the Residential Building Products segment is a paramount name in the hearth products market in the United States, offering a comprehensive range of fireplaces and related products.

Financial Performance and Outlook

The corporation noted strong revenue growth in the third quarter of 2023, driven by the acquisition of Kimball. Despite a slowdown in organic sales, non-GAAP margins and EPS expanded, underscoring the financial resilience of the company. The divestiture of Poppin and the integration of Kimball are expected to fortify margins in the future. HNI's revenue growth has had its ups and downs over the past four years, with a noticeable recovery in 2021, followed by a slight slowdown in 2022. Nevertheless, the corporation's margins have stayed robust. The Workplace Furnishing segment continues to be a significant revenue generator for the corporation. With a neutral demand outlook, HNI's forward revenue growth rate and profitability remain competitive, outperforming many of its peers. The corporation's forward P/E ratio trades higher than its competitors' median, a testament to its market performance.