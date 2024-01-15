Hitachi America Joins Hedera Council to Enhance Industrial Solutions with DLT

Hitachi America, Ltd. (Hitachi), has been inducted into the Hedera Council, augmenting the consortium’s capabilities with its extensive proficiency in industrial solutions. The company, a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is renowned for its comprehensive suite of products and services that span multiple sectors, including electronics, energy, industrial equipment, healthcare, IT, operational technology (OT), mobility, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Over the next year, Hitachi plans to devise proofs-of-concept for supply chain and sustainability solutions, utilizing Hedera’s distributed ledger technology (DLT).

The Hedera Council and Its Mission

The Hedera Council is a global consortium of diverse organizations committed to fostering network innovation and decentralizing the Hedera network. Each member possesses an equal voting right on the direction of Hedera’s software and services, in addition to participating in operating the initial network nodes. Hitachi acknowledges the potential of Hedera’s scalable and secure DLT for applications such as supply chain resilience, clean energy, and the semiconductor industry. Its DLT provides a single source of truth and tokenization for distributed workflows, addressing a myriad of industrial challenges.

Hitachi’s Contribution to the Hedera Council

Hitachi, with its technical prowess and research capabilities, fortifies the network and brings in experience in blockchain technology, machine learning, and generative AI technologies. The Hedera Council is of the view that DLT is evolving into large-scale, real-world applications and corporations like Hitachi can enhance the transparency and accountability of systems like supply chains. Hitachi America operates under three business structures: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, and Connective Industries, all of which aim for growth through customer co-creation, with a strong focus on digital, green, and innovative solutions.

Welcoming a Tech Giant

Hitachi’s entry into the Hedera Council signifies the addition of new capabilities to the network, courtesy of its technical expertise, research prowess, and innovation in machine learning and generative AI technologies. The company’s one-year plan includes the creation of proofs-of-concept for end-to-end supply chain and sustainability solutions on Hedera. Charles Adkins, President of Hedera, underlined the significance of having industry behemoths like Hitachi join the council as it exemplifies trust in the technology and lends credibility to the industry. Other council members comprise Boeing, Chainlink, DBS Bank, Dell, Deutsche Telekom, IBM, LG Electronics, among others. Adkins also mentioned that Hedera aspires to continually enhance community engagement and governance in 2024.