Hitachi America Joins Hedera Council: A Milestone in Blockchain Evolution

Hitachi America, Ltd., a prominent industry leader in electronics, power, healthcare, IT, OT, mobility, and IoT, has recently joined the Hedera Council, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of blockchain technology. The California-based subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., brings with it a wealth of industrial solutions expertise and plans to develop proofs-of-concept for supply chain and sustainability solutions on the Hedera platform within the next year.

Hitachi Lends Credibility to Blockchain

Charles Adkins, the President of Hedera, underscored the importance of having renowned companies like Hitachi on the council. Adkins stated that the addition of such prestigious entities lends credibility to blockchain technology and encourages those who may be hesitant about adopting it. The presence of an industry leader like Hitachi on the council provides an impetus for other companies to explore the potential of this burgeoning technology.

A New Era for Distributed Ledger Technology

Bill Miller, co-chair of the Hedera Council’s membership committee, highlighted the evolution of distributed ledger technology (DLT) into practical applications on a large scale. The involvement of reputable companies like Hitachi is crucial for demonstrating transparency and accountability, particularly in systems such as supply chains. Miller’s statement underscores the potential of DLT to revolutionize various industries by offering secure, transparent, and efficient solutions.

Practical Applications of DLT on the Hedera Network

Ravigopal Vennelakanti, Vice President at Hitachi’s Big Data Analytics Solutions Lab, expressed his confidence in the practical applications of DLT solutions on the Hedera network. Vennelakanti emphasized the potential of these solutions in enhancing supply chain resilience and promoting clean energy, suggesting a bright future for DLT in these sectors. The Hedera Council is a diverse group of global organizations that governs the proof-of-stake Hedera network, fostering innovation and decentralization. Esteemed members such as Boeing, IBM, and LG Electronics hold equal voting power and run the network nodes.

In 2024, Hedera aims to bolster community engagement and refine governance and network performance, with the addition of Hitachi marking a significant step towards achieving these goals.