Historical Drama 'The Hopeful' Set to Enthrall Audiences Nationwide

This April, Fathom Events will bring the historical drama film "The Hopeful" to the silver screen, with exclusive rights to screen it in over 900 theaters across the United States. The anticipated release is a collaboration between Fathom Events, Hope Studios, and Kyle Portbury Films.

The Hopeful: A Journey Through Time

Directed by the Emmy Award-winning and three-time Australian Director's Guild nominee Kyle Portbury, "The Hopeful" delves into the narrative of William Miller, a man who survived the War of 1812 and predicted the end of the world based on a prophecy. Set in 19th-century New England, the film explores the impact of Miller's message on his community and the birth of the Seventh-day Adventist Church through the influence of Ellen Harmon, a young woman captivated by his vision.

A Personal Project with Universal Appeal

Described as a "love letter to his roots," Portbury brings a deeply personal touch to this historical drama. While the film is grounded in faith, Portbury aims to resonate with a broad audience beyond religious boundaries. The story of "The Hopeful" transcends the context of its time, offering a universal message of hope, resilience, and the power of community.

A Symphony of Talent

Enhancing its mainstream appeal, "The Hopeful" features an original soundtrack with two songs by two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Jonas Myrin. This collaboration promises to elevate the film's emotional depth, providing a rich tapestry of storytelling through both visual and auditory means.

Fathom Events, renowned for delivering unique content to cinemas, is committed to bringing exceptional entertainment to viewers of all ages with "The Hopeful." Special screenings and pre-ticket sales will be announced in the coming weeks, allowing audiences to secure their seats for this highly anticipated historical drama.

As the curtains rise on "The Hopeful" this April, viewers will be transported back in time to a world filled with hope, faith, and the indomitable human spirit. This cinematic journey, steeped in history and brought to life by a symphony of talent, promises to captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.