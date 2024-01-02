en English
Historical Construction Project at Fort McCoy: Relocation and Resetting of WWII-era Barracks

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
Historical Construction Project at Fort McCoy: Relocation and Resetting of WWII-era Barracks

In a historic first, Fort McCoy, a significant military installation in Wisconsin, has completed a significant construction project involving the relocation and resetting of four World War II-era barracks. The project, which took place in 2023, is the first of its kind in the installation’s extensive history. The barracks, once standing in one block of the post, now find their new homes on fresh foundations, equipped with new utilities.

Fort McCoy: A Pillar of Military Preparedness

Since 1984, Fort McCoy has been a bulwark of military training, providing facilities for over 100,000 military personnel annually across all services. As the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin, it stands as an imperative hub for military readiness.

Recognized as the “Total Force Training Center,” Fort McCoy is an integral part of the Army’s Installation Management Command. Operating under the motto “We Are The Army’s Home,” it symbolizes the commitment of the U.S. Army towards its servicemen and women.

Accessing Information on Fort McCoy

Those seeking more information about Fort McCoy can access it online, across various social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, and through the Digital Garrison app. These platforms serve as a lens, offering insights into the operations and activities of this crucial military installation.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

