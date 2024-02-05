Historical 'Archives Dives' to Unearth Westfield's Obscure Past: The Noble Hospital Doctor's Revolt

Mark your calendars, history enthusiasts in Westfield, for a unique opportunity to delve into the forgotten chapters of your local history. The Westfield Athenaeum is hosting a series of historical talks by local historian Bob Brown, coined as 'Archives Dives.' These lectures, due to commence on February 16, promise to illuminate the unseen corners of Westfield's vibrant past using the institution's archival records as its primary source.

The Inaugural Archives Dive: Noble Hospital Doctor's Revolt

The first of Bob Brown's talks, scheduled to transpire in the Lang Auditorium from 2 to 3 p.m., is set to traverse a pivotal, yet obscure, period in Westfield's history - the Noble Hospital doctor's revolt spanning from 1939 to 1941. This was not just a revolt; it was a seismic shift that rattled the very core of medical services in the town.

The Trigger and Fallout of the Revolt

The revolt was sparked off by the American College of Physicians and Surgeons' withdrawal of Noble Hospital's accreditation. The esteemed institution didn't stop at that but went on to issue a list of crucial reforms. These reforms, if implemented, could have potentially restored the hospital's standing. The hospital's trustees, however, chose to ignore the recommendation, setting the stage for a historical showdown.

Refusing to comply with an institution as reputable as the American College of Physicians and Surgeons, the trustees' decision resulted in the resignation of half of the hospital's medical staff. Not one to be outdone, the trustees retaliated by stripping the resigning medical staff of their hospital privileges, effectively preventing their patients from receiving treatment at Noble Hospital.

Reviving a Forgotten Chapter

This incident, noteworthy in the annals of Westfield's local history, has, over time, faded into relative obscurity. The upcoming talk by Bob Brown aims to dust off this forgotten page and shine a light on it, allowing residents to reacquaint themselves with a significant part of their local history. A history that, despite its significance, remains largely unremembered.