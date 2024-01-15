en English
Science & Technology

Historical and Recent Moon Mission Failures: A Testimony to the Complexities of Space Travel

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:58 pm EST
Historical and Recent Moon Mission Failures: A Testimony to the Complexities of Space Travel

In the ceaseless quest to unravel the mysteries of our natural satellite, the Moon, mankind has faced a multitude of failures, punctuating the tapestry of lunar exploration. Even today, with the advent of advanced technology, the path to the Moon remains treacherous and unpredictable, as evidenced by the recent failure of the Peregrine Moon Lander, part of Peregrine Mission 1.

Current Struggles Mirror Historical Challenges

The Peregrine Moon Lander, a project of Astrobotic’s Mission Control Center, was expected to land on the Moon. However, a malfunctioning valve caused propellant to leak, altering its trajectory and preventing a planned lunar landing. This incident is eerily reminiscent of the historical failures in lunar missions, where the U.S., the Soviet Union, and even private companies like ispace, faced a myriad of challenges during their attempts to reach the Moon.

Recurring Failures: A Lesson in Resilience

Both the U.S. and the Soviet Union had their fair share of failures in their early lunar missions. Catastrophic launch failures, course misdirections, system malfunctions, and communications breakdowns were a common thread in these attempts. The most recent setback was ispace’s Hakuto-R M1 lander, which crashed on the lunar surface due to an unexpected acceleration, possibly from a distance miscalculation. Despite the failures, each mission has served as a stepping stone, teaching valuable lessons that have guided subsequent missions and gradually refined the complex art of space travel.

Success Amidst Failures and Future Prospects

Contrasting the failures, successful sample return missions have been carried out by the Apollo program and the robotic Soviet missions Luna 16, Luna 20, and Luna 24. However, NASA’s Mars sample return mission has faced cutbacks due to funding shortages, highlighting the challenges that space exploration continues to face. Moving forward, future Artemis missions by NASA aim to return humans to the Moon and establish a sustainable human presence there, a crucial stepping stone for future Mars exploration.

Science & Technology United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

