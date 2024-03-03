Historic Wonderland: Alison Pill and Joshua Leonard's Breezy Hill Estate Hits Market for $3.495M

Imagine a place where history whispers from every corner, and modern luxury meets timeless charm. This is the reality of Breezy Hill Compound, an estate located in upstate New York, now listed for $3.495 million. Owned by actors Alison Pill and Joshua Leonard, this property is not just a residence but a narrative of love, restoration, and imagination.

From Overgrown to Overwhelmingly Beautiful

When Joshua Leonard first laid eyes on the Breezy Hill Compound in 2021, it was a far cry from the idyllic retreat it is today. Over 20 acres of land were untamed, and the collection of buildings on the property were in a state of neglect. Among these were a main stone house dating back to 1815, a civil war-era barn, two guest houses, and a garage - all in desperate need of care and attention. Leonard saw not just what was, but what could be, embarking on a two-year journey of transformation.

The Transformation Journey

Leonard and his team tackled the project with a vision to preserve the estate's historical essence while infusing it with modern conveniences and aesthetics. The guest houses were completely rebuilt, maintaining their original footprints but redesigned to suit contemporary living with features like smart toilets and vaulted ceilings. The primary house and barn posed more significant challenges, requiring innovative solutions such as a new roof for the barn and a three-story addition to the main house. Throughout the estate, you'll find reclaimed 19th-century stained-glass windows and hand-hewn collar ties, adding layers of history and charm to the modernized spaces.

A Fairy Tale-Like Residence

The result of Leonard's passion and vision is nothing short of magical. The Breezy Hill Compound is a testament to the potential of vision and hard work, blending the old with the new in perfect harmony. With its extensive renovations and additions, the property now stands as a fairy tale-like residence, offering a unique blend of history, luxury, and natural beauty. It's a piece of Hollywood and historical wonder nestled in the heart of Accord, New York, awaiting its next chapter.

As Breezy Hill Compound enters the real estate market, it represents more than just a property transaction. It's an invitation to own a piece of history, lovingly restored and ready to offer its magical embrace to new guardians. Alison Pill and Joshua Leonard have created a legacy at Breezy Hill, one that combines their artistic visions with a profound respect for the past. The estate stands as a shining example of how history can be preserved and celebrated in the modern age, promising to be a cherished home for generations to come.