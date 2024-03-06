Historic Watch Hill Home Sells for $4.85M, Doubling Valuation in Westerly, RI

Westerly, RI, witnessed a noteworthy real estate transaction as the historic single-family home known as Hedgerow, located in the prestigious Watch Hill neighborhood, was sold for $4.85 million.

Advertisment

This sale highlights the area's real estate market dynamism and the enduring allure of historic properties. Constructed in 1900, Hedgerow offers a glimpse into the past while providing modern luxury and comfort.

Historic Charm Meets Modern Luxury

Hedgerow's recent sale at $4.85 million, facilitated by Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty, underscores the property's unique value proposition. Spanning 2,850 square feet on a 0.31-acre lot, the home boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms, hardwood floors, and a wood-shingle roof.

Advertisment

Notable features include three gathering spaces, a screened-in porch, a 650-square-foot inground concrete pool, and a quaint 150-square-foot bath house/cabin. Its prime location near Napatree Point and East Beach, coupled with proximity to Ocean House and the historic Merry-Go-Round, further enhances its appeal.

Transaction Details and Property Valuation

Previously sold for $3.97 million in November 2022, Hedgerow's recent sale price of $4.85 million marks a significant increase in its market valuation. Interestingly, the property was assessed by Westerly property assessors in 2023 at $2.28 million, with $1.65 million attributed to the land itself.

Advertisment

The discrepancy between the assessed value and the sale price highlights the premium buyers are willing to pay for historic properties in coveted locations. The sale was orchestrated by Donna Simmons of Mott & Chace, with the property being transferred from Michael Brown and Renee Al-Sarraf to Hedgerow LLC, managed by Brian McCormick and Lisa Mannix.

Implications for Westerly's Real Estate Market

The sale of Hedgerow not only emphasizes the desirability of historic homes in Westerly but also reflects the strength of the local real estate market. This transaction could potentially influence property valuations in the area, setting a precedent for future sales of similar historic and luxury properties. As Westerly continues to attract buyers seeking unique homes with rich histories, the market for such properties may see increased activity and heightened interest.

As we reflect on the sale of Hedgerow, it becomes clear that the allure of historic homes, combined with the promise of modern luxury, continues to drive the real estate market in Westerly and similar communities.

This transaction not only showcases the value of preserving history but also highlights the potential for significant investment returns in the luxury real estate segment. The story of Hedgerow serves as a testament to the enduring charm of historic properties and their appeal to contemporary buyers seeking exclusivity and character.