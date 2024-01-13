en English
Historic W T Ruark & Co Building in Hoopers Island Goes Up For Auction

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:17 pm EST
The emblematic W T Ruark & Co building, a cornerstone of Hoopers Island, Maryland since 1948, opens its doors to prospective owners through an online public auction. Once a bustling hub for crab processing, the building has stood silent in recent years, caught in the undertow of challenges securing H-2B visa workers via the state’s lottery system. Now, as the building stands on the precipice of a new chapter, the community holds its breath, hoping its legacy will endure.

The Legacy of W T Ruark & Co

For the residents of Hoopers Island, the W T Ruark & Co building is more than just a structure—it’s a symbol of their history, their livelihood, and their shared memories. Among them is Darlene Ruark, the founder’s granddaughter, who views the building as an iconic landmark.

A Change of Hands, A Change of Plans

Kelly Ellis-Neal, the current owner and a family friend of the Ruarks, had dreams of repurposing the building into an immersive watermen’s museum. However, life had other plans, and due to personal circumstances, she was compelled to put the property up for auction. Despite the change in course, she echoes the community’s sentiment, hoping that the next custodian of the building will respect its historical essence.

The Bids and The Hopes

The auction opened with a bid of $175,000, inviting interested parties from near and far to stake their claim on a piece of Hoopers Island’s history. The clock is ticking, with the bidding set to close on January 17th at 2 pm. As the residents watch the numbers rise, their hopes rise with them. They yearn for a future owner who will not only uphold the building’s historical significance but also breathe life into their local economy by creating jobs. Amidst the uncertainty, one thing is clear—the building’s legacy will continue, in one form or another.

History United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

