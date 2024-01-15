Historic Visit of Metropolitan Apostolos Marks First Event of 2024 for Hellenic-American Societies

The Pan Icarian Brotherhood's Philadelphia Chapter 'Atheras' kickstarted 2024 with a special dinner and vasilopita event at the newly renovated Atheras Center in Pennsauken, NJ, on January 11. The occasion marked the first calendar event of 2024 for the Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley. It also went down in history as the inaugural visit of His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey to the Atheras Center. This event saw participation from over 100 individuals hailing from diverse churches and societies spread across Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley.

Historic Visit and Blessings

Metropolitan Apostolos, along with Fr. Nektarios Cottros and local clergy, led an Agiasmos service, offering blessings and prayers for health and happiness in 2024. Two icons, symbolizing Saint Marina and Saint Thomas, were also included in the ceremony. This event served as a platform for spiritual reflection and communal unity, with its effects resonating throughout the Hellenic-American community.

A Day of Recognition

Pennsauken Township Mayor Marco DiBattista, who is also a member of the Pan Icarian Brotherhood and Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, honored Metropolitan Apostolos with a Proclamation, christening January 11, 2024, as 'Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey Day' in Pennsauken Township. This gesture symbolizes the respect and admiration the community holds for the Metropolitan and his spiritual leadership.

Speeches, Gifts, and the Way Forward

Under the watchful eyes of the attendees, AHEPA Supreme Governor Demetrios Rozanitis took to the stage to discuss contributions to various projects. George G Horiates, in turn, offered a historical presentation about the local Greek and Icarian communities, highlighting their rich cultural heritage and enduring contributions to society. The night concluded with the exchange of commemorative gifts, including a flag from the Battleship New Jersey and a clock made from the ship's teak wood, symbolizing the historical significance and the deep-rooted presence of the Greek-American community in the region.