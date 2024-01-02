en English
Disaster

Historic Troy Mills Complex in New Hampshire Engulfed by Three-Alarm Fire

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Historic Troy Mills Complex in New Hampshire Engulfed by Three-Alarm Fire

In the small hours of Monday, a three-alarm fire erupted at the historical former Troy Mills complex in New Hampshire, triggering a thorough investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Deputy State Fire Marshal Adam Fanjoy has warned that the investigation may span several weeks before any definitive conclusions can be drawn.

Swift Response and Significant Damage

The local Troy Fire Department was alerted to the blaze at 12:19 a.m., responding promptly with a team on site within a matter of minutes. Despite their swift action, the fire had already inflicted significant damage on the complex. A section of the third floor, measuring approximately 50 feet by 70 feet, was described by Fire Chief Mark Huntoon as being ‘gutted out,’ with additional water damage occurring on the floors below.

Injury and Insurance

In the course of battling the fire, one firefighter sustained minor injuries, receiving treatment at the Cheshire Medical Center. The complex, currently owned by Christopher Eric Farris, has been embroiled in ongoing disputes regarding its insurability. Farris, who intends to transform the site into housing and commercial space, noted that the building was deemed uninsurable without occupancy/fire protection. Consequently, there is no insurance coverage for the recent damage incurred.

Historical Site and Ongoing Disputes

The Troy Mills complex holds a rich history, tracing its roots back to the Civil War era. Over the years, the site has served various manufacturing purposes, including the production of horse blankets and vehicle fabrics for automotive giants such as Toyota and Ford. The complex ceased operations in 2001 and was later acquired by the town of Troy through back taxes, with a portion sold to Farris in 2021. Farris also revealed an ongoing dispute with the town over the building’s inactive sprinkler system, attributed to the town’s failure to provide promised sewer and water connections.

A conglomerate of various fire departments and agencies rallied together in response to the fire, exemplifying the unity and rapid reaction of New Hampshire’s emergency services.

Disaster United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

