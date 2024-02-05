Historic Tioga County Grocery Store to Bid Farewell After 92 Years

In the heart of Tioga County, Southern Tier, a historic and cherished institution prepares for its final farewell. Ted Clark's Busy Market, a family-operated grocery store, is slated to close its doors after a remarkable 92-year run. The store, a beacon on Broad Street in the village of Waverly, has served generations of locals with its shelves laden with everyday essentials and rarities alike.

A Pillar in the Community

The Clark family, composed of Tim Clark, his sister Kathy Clark-Mourhess, and store manager Andy Forrest, has been the driving force behind this community pillar. The market's staff of 45, a mix of full and part-time employees, were informed of the impending closure last Thursday, marking the beginning of the end for this local landmark.

Challenges and Closure

According to Tim Clark, the 78-year-old owner, the decision to cease operations wasn't an easy one. It was driven by the relentless struggle against rising costs, including payroll and utilities, that have surged over recent years. He was quick to debunk rumors, stating unequivocally that the closure is not politically motivated.

End of an Era, Start of a New

With the closing date set for February 29, the community has rallied around the store, leading to a significant increase in business. This surge in patronage, while heartening, has made it challenging to keep the shelves stocked. Post-closure, the family plans to put the Waverly property on the market, leaving open the possibility for another grocery store or a different kind of business to breathe new life into the historic location.

As we bid adieu to Ted Clark's Busy Market, we celebrate its legacy and wait with bated breath for what the future holds for the storied Broad Street location.