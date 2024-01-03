en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Historic Thunderbird Lodge in Northern Minnesota Listed for Sale

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Historic Thunderbird Lodge in Northern Minnesota Listed for Sale

In a corner of Northern Minnesota, where the waters of Rainy Lake straddle the boundary between the United States and Canada, history is on sale. The Thunderbird Lodge, a resort dating back to 1937, has been put on the market. This iconic property, nestled amidst the beauty of International Falls, is listed at a price of $4.4 million.

A Resort Steeped in History

Thunderbird Lodge is more than just a resort; it’s a slice of American history. Built in 1937, this property offers a journey into the past with its vintage charm and rustic appeal. Spanning nearly 70 acres, the lodge boasts 1,200 feet of prime waterfront real estate, offering breathtaking views and unlimited access to the pleasures of lakeside living.

An Array of Opportunities

But the appeal of the Thunderbird Lodge goes beyond its scenic location and historical significance. The resort offers a variety of commercial opportunities, from event space and food service to residential living and recreational facilities. With 15 rooms, 10 cabins, and a rental house, the lodge can accommodate up to 125 guests, making it an ideal venue for events and gatherings. Its waterfront location also provides docking space for approximately 100 boats, further enhancing its commercial prospects.

A Paradise for Outdoor Enthusiasts

For outdoor enthusiasts, this property is nothing short of a paradise. Rainy Lake is renowned for its muskie fishing, attracting anglers from across the country. The lodge’s proximity to Voyageurs National Park offers easy access to a host of outdoor activities, from hiking and camping to boating and wildlife viewing. This unique blend of commercial potential and natural beauty makes Thunderbird Lodge a promising investment opportunity.

As of January 2nd, the Thunderbird Lodge is officially on the market. While its $4.4 million price tag may be steep, the potential revenue it could generate, coupled with its historical and natural appeal, suggests that it could be a worthwhile investment, potentially for multiple owners.

0
United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
17 seconds ago
ES Bancshares Appoints Tom Thiel to Board of Directors
ES Bancshares, Inc., led by Chairman Andrew Finkelstein, has announced a significant addition to its leadership. The company has appointed industry veteran Tom Thiel to its board of directors, a move that is also mirrored in the board of Empire State Bank. Thiel is set to serve in these capacities until the 2025 Annual Meeting.
ES Bancshares Appoints Tom Thiel to Board of Directors
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
2 mins ago
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
ATM Glitch at Truist Bank Traps $1,000: A Tale of Tech Troubles
2 mins ago
ATM Glitch at Truist Bank Traps $1,000: A Tale of Tech Troubles
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Hit-and-Run Collision Claims a Life in West Phoenix
46 seconds ago
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Hit-and-Run Collision Claims a Life in West Phoenix
Series of Daring Break-Ins Target Food Businesses in Portland and South Portland
47 seconds ago
Series of Daring Break-Ins Target Food Businesses in Portland and South Portland
U.S. P/C Insurance Industry Enhances Financial Outcomes Amid Challenges
2 mins ago
U.S. P/C Insurance Industry Enhances Financial Outcomes Amid Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
11 seconds
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
38 seconds
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
51 seconds
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
1 min
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
2 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
2 mins
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
3 mins
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
Former Minister K Therie Questions India's Shift Towards a Hindu State
3 mins
Former Minister K Therie Questions India's Shift Towards a Hindu State
UUP Proposes UK Internal Market Trade Body to Address Trade Deficit
3 mins
UUP Proposes UK Internal Market Trade Body to Address Trade Deficit
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
31 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
33 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
42 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
43 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
52 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
55 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app