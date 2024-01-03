Historic Thunderbird Lodge in Northern Minnesota Listed for Sale

In a corner of Northern Minnesota, where the waters of Rainy Lake straddle the boundary between the United States and Canada, history is on sale. The Thunderbird Lodge, a resort dating back to 1937, has been put on the market. This iconic property, nestled amidst the beauty of International Falls, is listed at a price of $4.4 million.

A Resort Steeped in History

Thunderbird Lodge is more than just a resort; it’s a slice of American history. Built in 1937, this property offers a journey into the past with its vintage charm and rustic appeal. Spanning nearly 70 acres, the lodge boasts 1,200 feet of prime waterfront real estate, offering breathtaking views and unlimited access to the pleasures of lakeside living.

An Array of Opportunities

But the appeal of the Thunderbird Lodge goes beyond its scenic location and historical significance. The resort offers a variety of commercial opportunities, from event space and food service to residential living and recreational facilities. With 15 rooms, 10 cabins, and a rental house, the lodge can accommodate up to 125 guests, making it an ideal venue for events and gatherings. Its waterfront location also provides docking space for approximately 100 boats, further enhancing its commercial prospects.

A Paradise for Outdoor Enthusiasts

For outdoor enthusiasts, this property is nothing short of a paradise. Rainy Lake is renowned for its muskie fishing, attracting anglers from across the country. The lodge’s proximity to Voyageurs National Park offers easy access to a host of outdoor activities, from hiking and camping to boating and wildlife viewing. This unique blend of commercial potential and natural beauty makes Thunderbird Lodge a promising investment opportunity.

As of January 2nd, the Thunderbird Lodge is officially on the market. While its $4.4 million price tag may be steep, the potential revenue it could generate, coupled with its historical and natural appeal, suggests that it could be a worthwhile investment, potentially for multiple owners.