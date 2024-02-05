Historic Storm Pummels Los Angeles with Record Rainfall

An atmospheric river of historic proportions swept through Los Angeles, California, on Monday, unleashing record-breaking rainfall and triggering severe weather conditions. The intense downpour led to flash flooding, mudslides, and power outages, disrupting the lives of over a million residents. The storm was so exceptional that the National Weather Service labeled the flash flooding and mudslide threat as a particularly dangerous situation.

City Under Siege: Flash Floods and Mudslides

Approximately 1.4 million residents, including those in the upscale neighborhoods of Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills, were thrust into the heart of the storm. Reports indicate that up to 9 inches of rain have fallen, with further downpours expected. City landscapes were transformed into rapid watercourses, and hillsides gave way to destructive mudslides. The chaos on the roads was intensified as motorists found themselves trapped in their vehicles, necessitating extensive rescue operations across Southern California.

The High Cost: Damage to Homes and Infrastructure

The storm spared no one, with multiple homes in the multimillion-dollar price range suffering severe damage, particularly in Studio City and the Beverly Crest neighborhood. Fallen trees and electrical lines added to the hazards, prompting Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to urge residents to stay off the roads. The ongoing threat of flooding, rockslides, and debris flows, especially around recent wildfire burn scar areas, added to the city's woes.

The Wider Impact: California's State of Emergency

While Los Angeles bore the brunt, the storm also brought heavy rain to other parts of California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. The threat of mud and debris flows led to evacuations in high-risk areas. In response to the unfolding crisis, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for several counties. Shelters sprang up to accommodate evacuated residents, and some schools closed due to the weather conditions. This storm is part of a series of atmospheric rivers that have been impacting the U.S. West Coast since 2022, contributing to significant rainfall and alleviating a years-long drought in the state.