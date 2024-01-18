Historic St. Mary's Church in Yonkers: A Test of Faith Amidst Repair Challenges

The centuries-old St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception in Yonkers, a beacon of faith and hope for its diverse congregation, is teetering on the brink of an uncertain future. Built in 1892, the oldest Catholic parish in Yonkers, this historic church is now caught in the vice of deteriorating infrastructure and the astronomical cost of necessary repairs.

A Precarious Situation

Cracks have emerged in the church's foundation and facade, prompting the installation of scaffolding to safeguard passersby. The Archdiocese of New York pegs the repair costs at a staggering $10 million, a figure that has left the faithful praying for a 'miracle' to keep their beloved church open. The deep emotional ties of the community to St. Mary's were palpably expressed during a meeting with representatives of the archdiocese.

A Pillar of Diversity

St. Mary's has long served as a spiritual refuge for a diverse flock, conducting masses in English, Spanish, and Arabic. It has a storied history of reaching out to immigrant communities, cementing its place as a vital cog in the societal fabric of Yonkers.

A Plea for Preservation

In the face of this crisis, local Assemblyman Nader Sayegh has appealed to Cardinal Timothy Dolan, urging efforts to secure funding and grants to salvage the church. St. Mary's, having recently marked its 175th anniversary, is not just a place of worship but a significant historical landmark. The church's future hangs in the balance, with the archdiocese yet to reach a final decision regarding its closure.

As the situation unfolds, the parishioners of St. Mary's continue to hold fast to their faith, praying fervently for the survival of their cherished spiritual home amidst these formidable challenges.