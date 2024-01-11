en English
Automotive

Historic San Francisco Fire Truck Returns Home After Restoration

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
A slice of history is returning to the hills of San Francisco. A rare 1939 fire truck, unique in its design and purpose, has been meticulously restored and is making its way back to the city where it once served. This fire truck is no ordinary vehicle. It is one of only two ever manufactured, specifically designed to handle the challenging landscape of San Francisco with its steep inclines and towering structures.

Restoration: A Labor of Love and Time

The journey of this fire truck from retirement to restoration has been a labor-intensive one. After years of service, it was retired and later ended up in the hands of a private party. The city of Plymouth, in an extraordinary collaboration with inmates from Folsom, committed over 18,000 hours to restore the vehicle to its original, pristine condition. This tireless effort is a testament to the significance of this iconic fire truck and the respect it commands.

Preserving History: A Legacy Renewed

Jon Colburn, a key figure in the Ahrens-Fox Restoration Society and former mayor of Plymouth, expressed his satisfaction in knowing that the truck will continue to be preserved. The fire truck is set to be cared for by The San Francisco Fire Museum and Guardians of The City upon its return. This ensures that the legacy of this unique piece of firefighting history remains intact for future generations to appreciate.

A Noble Cause: Supporting Burn Victims

As part of the truck’s return to San Francisco, a significant donation has been made to the Firefighters Burn Institute. This organization aids individuals in the region who have suffered burn injuries. Joe Pick, a representative from the Firefighters Burn Institute, commented on the symbolic significance of the fire truck’s return. He emphasized that the truck represents not just a piece of machinery, but a part of the broader heritage of the fire service, a testament to courage and dedication to service.

Automotive History United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

