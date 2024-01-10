en English
Science & Technology

Historic Relocation of ET-94 Marks Major Milestone for Space Shuttle Endeavour Display

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
In the heart of Los Angeles, a historic moment quietly unfolded in the dusky hours of January 10, 2024. The last flight-qualified external fuel tank in existence, known as ET-94, began its journey to join the Space Shuttle Endeavour in what will become a unique vertical display at the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center. This careful relocation process, a critical phase in the preparation for the display, marks a major milestone for the California Science Center in Exposition Park.

ET-94: A Colossal Journey

Over the course of approximately two hours, the ET-94, a cylindrical giant measuring 154 feet in length and 27.5 feet in diameter, and weighing around 65,000 pounds, was transported a distance of about 1,000 feet. The self-propelled modular transporter eased its way past the Science Center building and the verdant Exposition Park Rose Garden, towards its destination at the under-construction Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.

A Vertical Leap into History

Once stationed, the ET-94 will not rest horizontally for long. By 10 p.m. on Thursday or in the early hours of Friday morning, a heavy-duty crane is scheduled to lift the tank into a vertical position. This operation, executed with surgical precision, will align the tank with two solid rocket boosters that were previously assembled in December. Standing 149 feet tall, these boosters will form part of the launch-ready display alongside ET-94.

Endeavour: The Final Piece

While the tank and boosters take their places, the shuttle Endeavour bides its time. The orbiter is set to be the final piece added to this exhibit, completing the vision for a launch-ready display. The Endeavour and its companion pieces will form the centerpiece of the new $400 million Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center. Yet, the opening date for this awe-inspiring facility, which promises to double the Science Center’s exhibition space, remains under wraps. This unique exhibit is not just a tribute to the Endeavour and its missions, but also an homage to human ambition and the eternal quest to unravel the mysteries of the universe.

Science & Technology United States
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

