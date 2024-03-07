Historic Reeves Theater Hosts Diverse Musical Talent: Kaelin, The Honey Dewdrops, and More

Music, Mirth, and Merriment: A Night to Remember

Elkin's historic Reeves Theater is set to light up with an eclectic mix of musical talent this Thursday. Louisville's Brigid Kaelin, known for her collaborations with legends like Elvis Costello, and Baltimore's experimental folk duo, The Honey Dewdrops, headline the event. They'll be joined by John Bare and Don Dixon, the latter a pivotal figure in the production of R.E.M.'s seminal albums "Murmur" and "Reckoning." The night promises a blend of genres, with Martha Bassett, the show's host, performing alongside her band and the esteemed guests.

Hoops and Hopes: ACC Women's Tournament Takes Center Stage

The ACC women's basketball tournament, a staple at the Greensboro Coliseum, is in full swing, showcasing top teams like Virginia Tech and Louisville. With the nation's eyes on talents like Caitlin Clark, the tournament remains a testament to the enduring spirit and competitiveness of women's collegiate basketball. The action intensifies this Friday, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling weekend of sportsmanship and skill.

Empowering Performances: Celebrating Great Women of Black History

Stokes County Arts Council's "Empowered, Brilliant & Brave: Great Women of Black History," presented by Bright Star Theatre this Friday, aims to educate and inspire. The show shines a light on influential figures such as Dorothy Vaughan, Harriet Tubman, and Ella Fitzgerald, highlighting their contributions and paving the way for discussions on race, gender, and empowerment in America.

A Musical Odyssey: Fiddlin' at Wise Man Brewing

Wise Man Brewing in Winston-Salem offers more than just craft beer this Saturday. Fiddlers Deb Shebish and Micah Spence are set to deliver a performance steeped in the traditions of old-time music, showcasing the depth and diversity of Appalachian culture. Shebish, a recipient of a 2023 North Carolina Arts Council Folklife Apprentice Grant, and Spence, a seasoned musician, promise an evening of soulful melodies and stirring rhythms.

As these events unfold, they not only highlight the rich cultural tapestry of the region but also underscore the importance of art, sports, and history in fostering community and dialogue. Whether it's through the strings of a fiddle, the bounce of a basketball, or the stories of trailblazing women, these gatherings offer a glimpse into the myriad ways we connect and celebrate our shared humanity.