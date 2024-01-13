en English
Historic Reagan-Wyman Home Fetches $6.75 Million

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
Unveiling a slice of history, the erstwhile marital retreat of President Ronald Reagan and actress Jane Wyman has hit the market in the Little Holmby vicinity, bearing a price tag of $6.75 million. This Colonial Revival-style abode has witnessed a noteworthy appreciation in its market value, soaring from a humble construction cost of $12,800 in 1938 to its preceding sale price of $6.45 million a mere two years ago.

Architectural Grandeur and Vintage Charm

The residence is a masterpiece envisioned by architect Paul Williams, lauded for his collaborations with Hollywood’s elite. The white brick exterior, complemented by black shutters, invokes an ambiance of timeless elegance. The interior layout is an ensemble of formal rooms, an oval foyer, and a living room graced with lofty ceilings.

Adding to its charm is a paneled den and a black-and-white themed kitchen. The living space encompasses five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, spanning a substantial 6,153 square feet. The master suite, a hallmark of opulence, is equipped with dual bathrooms and opens up to a terrace, offering panoramic views.

Luxurious Outdoors

The exterior of the property is as lavish as its interiors. The private backyard, a sanctuary in itself, houses a brick patio and a dining pavilion, perfect for outdoor soirées. For those seeking respite from the California sun, the swimming pool offers a refreshing retreat. A four-car garage completes the outdoor setup, catering to the automotive needs of the residents.

Legacy of the Former Inhabitants

Ronald Reagan, who breathed his last in 2004, etched his name in history as a Hollywood actor before his ascent to the roles of California governor and the 40th U.S. president. Jane Wyman, an Oscar laureate, held an illustrious acting career spanning over seven decades. Post their divorce in 1949, Wyman retained ownership of the house.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

