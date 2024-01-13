Historic Reagan-Wyman Home Fetches $6.75 Million

Unveiling a slice of history, the erstwhile marital retreat of President Ronald Reagan and actress Jane Wyman has hit the market in the Little Holmby vicinity, bearing a price tag of $6.75 million. This Colonial Revival-style abode has witnessed a noteworthy appreciation in its market value, soaring from a humble construction cost of $12,800 in 1938 to its preceding sale price of $6.45 million a mere two years ago.

Architectural Grandeur and Vintage Charm

The residence is a masterpiece envisioned by architect Paul Williams, lauded for his collaborations with Hollywood’s elite. The white brick exterior, complemented by black shutters, invokes an ambiance of timeless elegance. The interior layout is an ensemble of formal rooms, an oval foyer, and a living room graced with lofty ceilings.

Adding to its charm is a paneled den and a black-and-white themed kitchen. The living space encompasses five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, spanning a substantial 6,153 square feet. The master suite, a hallmark of opulence, is equipped with dual bathrooms and opens up to a terrace, offering panoramic views.

Luxurious Outdoors

The exterior of the property is as lavish as its interiors. The private backyard, a sanctuary in itself, houses a brick patio and a dining pavilion, perfect for outdoor soirées. For those seeking respite from the California sun, the swimming pool offers a refreshing retreat. A four-car garage completes the outdoor setup, catering to the automotive needs of the residents.

Legacy of the Former Inhabitants

Ronald Reagan, who breathed his last in 2004, etched his name in history as a Hollywood actor before his ascent to the roles of California governor and the 40th U.S. president. Jane Wyman, an Oscar laureate, held an illustrious acting career spanning over seven decades. Post their divorce in 1949, Wyman retained ownership of the house.