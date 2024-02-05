Historic Rainfall in Los Angeles Triggers State of Emergency

In an unprecedented climatic event, Los Angeles has witnessed one of its rainiest days in recorded history. Mayor Karen Bass confirmed that downtown L.A. set a date record with over 4 inches of rain. The extreme weather conditions prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency across eight counties, including Los Angeles and Orange counties. In parallel, Los Angeles County declared its own state of emergency.

Widespread Devastation

Areas such as Bel-Air and Topanga were severely hit, with reports of almost 11 inches of rain in certain locations. The extensive rainfall led to significant mud and debris flows, causing damage to homes and triggering evacuations in neighborhoods like Beverly Glen. Here, approximately five homes suffered severe damage, and 10 people were displaced. Major roads and canyons, including Topanga Canyon Road and Malibu Canyon, were closed owing to flooding and rockslides. Schools in Malibu remain shut until further notice.

Emergency Measures

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the substantial impact across various parts of the county, with Studio City and Tarzana/Encino witnessing significant damage to homes. With ongoing rainfall expected, flash flood warnings have been issued for the Santa Monica Mountains and the Hollywood Hills. Flood advisories cover the rest of L.A. County, as the continuous downpour threatens to cause additional flooding and damage.

Preventive Action and Future Outlook

Authorities have taken swift action, closing roads prone to flooding, such as those in the Sepulveda Basin. They continue to warn of the potential for very high rain rates in heavier showers and thunderstorms. As Los Angeles copes with this historic rainfall, the citizens are urged to remain vigilant and prepared for the continued severe weather conditions.