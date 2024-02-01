Historic Powerball Draw Sees Record-Breaking $200 Million Win

In a historic event that has sent ripples through the lottery world, a record-breaking Powerball jackpot of $200 million has been claimed. The draw, which marked a significant milestone for the Powerball game, has captured the widespread attention of both participants and spectators.

Two Lucky Winners Split the Biggest Jackpot in Australian History

The monumental $200 million Powerball jackpot was split between two entries, each taking home a staggering $100 million. One of the winning entries was purchased in Queensland, while the other was sold in NSW. This momentous win has eclipsed the previous record set by a man from Bankstown in Sydney, who won a $100 million jackpot last year, marking him as the second-biggest Australian lottery winner of all time.

The Winning Numbers and the Excitement

The winning numbers for the historic Powerball draw 1446 were: 12, 33, 23, 35, 1, 26, 32, with the Powerball being 10. The anticipation and excitement surrounding the draw were palpable, with the Lott website reportedly crashing in the last half-hour before the close of entries due to a last-minute flurry of hopeful participants.

The Powerball Phenomenon

Known for its potential to change lives overnight, the Powerball game has once again lived up to its reputation by awarding a life-altering sum to the lucky ticket holders. In total, in 2023, there were 20 Powerball division one winning entries across Australia who pocketed more than $552.15 million in prize money.

The identity of the winner or winners, as well as their plans for the newfound fortune, often become subjects of public interest following such high-stake lottery wins. With this record-breaking win, the Powerball game continues to intrigue and excite, securing its place as a significant player in the world of lotteries.