Historic Pillsbury Castle Undergoes Interior Transformation by University Students

The Alfred F. Pillsbury House, colloquially known as the Pillsbury Castle, has earned the prestigious honor of becoming the first structure in seven years to be designated as the American Society for Interior Designers (ASID) MN Design House. Situated in the heart of Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood, this historic mansion is currently undergoing an invigorating interior transformation.

Collaboration Between Students and Professionals

The project symbolizes a collaborative endeavor between students from the University of Minnesota's interior design program and professional designers. Under the watchful eye of their faculty advisor, Anne Farniok, these students are gaining invaluable, hands-on experience in real-world residential design. The Pillsbury Castle, constructed in 1903 from Platteville limestone, serves as a monumental canvas for these emerging talents.

Student Involvement in the Project

A total of twelve students, including juniors Catja Peterson and Anneka Salstrom, are diligently working alongside experienced designers on diverse aspects of the house. Their creative endeavours span the primary bathroom, dressing room, playroom, family room, basement, and even unconventional spaces like a speakeasy and a wine cellar.

These students have been deeply involved in the creation of design renderings, attending client meetings, and contributing to the overall creative process. They have found this opportunity to be both highly educational and personally fulfilling.

Public Showcase of the Renovation

The culmination of their hard work will be unveiled when the renovated Pillsbury Castle opens to the public in the summer. This momentous event will not only showcase their talent and creativity but also the vibrant history and architectural charm of the Pillsbury Castle.