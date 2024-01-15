Historic Pennsylvania Dam Slated for Demolition in River Navigation Enhancement Project

In a historic turn of events, the Elizabeth Dam on the Monongahela River in Pennsylvania, a significant infrastructural feature since 1907, is scheduled for demolition in the summer of next year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is at the helm of this development, planning to dismantle the dam that stretches over 660 feet and consists of an impressive 10,000 cubic yards of concrete.

Choosing the Method of Demolition

The specifics of the demolition, whether it will involve explosives or other means, will be determined by the contractor. The choice will hinge on factors of safety and effectiveness, ensuring the process does not compromise the surrounding environment or disrupt the river's flow more than necessary.

Improving Navigation and Boosting the Economy

This move is part of a larger initiative, the Lower Monongahela River Project, which aims to enhance navigation by creating a 30-mile navigable waterway between the Charleroi and Braddock locks and dams. The project is expected to significantly expedite transportation for the navigation industry in the area, potentially halving travel times. The Elizabeth Dam has played a vital role in the local economy, enabling the transportation of various commodities such as coal and gravel.

Repurposing the Lock Chambers

In addition to the dam's removal, the lock chambers will also be dismantled. The concrete from these structures will be repurposed and utilized to stabilize riverbanks. This environmentally conscious approach ensures that no resource goes to waste in the process.

Phil Delo, the lockmaster who has dedicated over 22 years to operating the locks, expresses a mix of nostalgia and pride in his work. He and his team have worked tirelessly to maintain a rigorous schedule, managing 12-hour shifts throughout the year, undeterred by challenging weather conditions. The facility completed over 7,200 lockages in the past year alone.

As the Pittsburgh District, which oversees the dam and other infrastructural projects, moves forward with this plan, it assures that the employees will be provided with job opportunities within the region following the dam's removal. The end of an era for the Elizabeth Dam marks the beginning of new prospects for the river, its surrounding communities, and the dedicated professionals who have kept its wheels turning for over a century.