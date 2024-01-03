Historic Parks-Belk Building in Morristown Ravaged by Fire

A historic edifice in downtown Morristown, the Parks-Belk Building, was engulfed by a fire late Tuesday night. The blaze, which initiated on the main floor, rapidly ascended to the roof, instigating a roof collapse and inflicting damage to multiple floors. Fire Marshal Billy Hale verified that two buildings were affected by the fire while emergency teams endeavored to halt its spread to adjacent structures.

No Occupants, No Injuries

At the time of the fire, the building was vacant and no casualties were reported. The Parks-Belk Building, a historic landmark in Morristown, was unoccupied and earmarked for a remodeling project. It had benefited from a generous state grant amounting to approximately $36,500 in 2021, designated for renovation and preservation efforts.

Unfolding Firefighting Operations

Firefighters from the Morristown Fire Department responded to the fire with five engine companies and one ladder company in tow. They were joined by the Jefferson City Fire Department, who provided additional support. However, no firefighters were dispatched inside the building due to concerns about the structural integrity of the building amidst the fire.

Unanswered Questions

As the smoke clears, the cause of the fire remains a mystery. Further details regarding the incident are yet to be disclosed, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the origin of the fire. The fate of the Parks-Belk Building, a symbol of Morristown’s heritage, hangs in the balance as the community awaits more information.