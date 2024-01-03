en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Historic Parks-Belk Building in Morristown Ravaged by Fire

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
Historic Parks-Belk Building in Morristown Ravaged by Fire

A historic edifice in downtown Morristown, the Parks-Belk Building, was engulfed by a fire late Tuesday night. The blaze, which initiated on the main floor, rapidly ascended to the roof, instigating a roof collapse and inflicting damage to multiple floors. Fire Marshal Billy Hale verified that two buildings were affected by the fire while emergency teams endeavored to halt its spread to adjacent structures.

No Occupants, No Injuries

At the time of the fire, the building was vacant and no casualties were reported. The Parks-Belk Building, a historic landmark in Morristown, was unoccupied and earmarked for a remodeling project. It had benefited from a generous state grant amounting to approximately $36,500 in 2021, designated for renovation and preservation efforts.

Unfolding Firefighting Operations

Firefighters from the Morristown Fire Department responded to the fire with five engine companies and one ladder company in tow. They were joined by the Jefferson City Fire Department, who provided additional support. However, no firefighters were dispatched inside the building due to concerns about the structural integrity of the building amidst the fire.

Unanswered Questions

As the smoke clears, the cause of the fire remains a mystery. Further details regarding the incident are yet to be disclosed, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the origin of the fire. The fate of the Parks-Belk Building, a symbol of Morristown’s heritage, hangs in the balance as the community awaits more information.

0
Disaster Fire United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Joshimath Subsidence Incident: A Year On, Struggles Continue and Recovery Plans Unfold

By Rafia Tasleem

Visiting Professor and Family Trapped in Tokyo Skytree During Japan Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Nova Scotia Wildfires: A Call for Transparency Amid Rebuilding Efforts

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Banten Region in Indonesia, No Tsunami Threat

By BNN Correspondents

Misinformation Fuels Panic Following Japan Earthquake: A Deeper Look ...
@Disaster · 18 mins
Misinformation Fuels Panic Following Japan Earthquake: A Deeper Look ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Fire Wreaks Havoc in Semmes, Alabama: Community Rallies in Support

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Fire Wreaks Havoc in Semmes, Alabama: Community Rallies in Support
Logan City Council Initiates Comprehensive Recovery Roadmap Post Severe Weather

By Geeta Pillai

Logan City Council Initiates Comprehensive Recovery Roadmap Post Severe Weather
Sacramento Reflects on Lessons Learned from Devastating Storms a Year Ago

By Salman Khan

Sacramento Reflects on Lessons Learned from Devastating Storms a Year Ago
Four Members of a Family Perish in Fire: Tragedy Highlights Land Possession Issue

By Dil Bar Irshad

Four Members of a Family Perish in Fire: Tragedy Highlights Land Possession Issue
Latest Headlines
World News
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
59 seconds
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
2 mins
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
3 mins
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
3 mins
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
3 mins
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
3 mins
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
3 mins
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
3 mins
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app