Historic New Jersey Coast Guard Station Lists for $5 Million: A Window to Own Maritime History

A historic landmark in Avon-by-the-Sea, Monmouth County, New Jersey, echoes with the sounds of the past. The former US Coast Guard station, a testament to time, stands ready for a new chapter. The property, dating back to 1871, has been listed for sale with an asking price of $5 million. This unique gem offers nearly 1.5 acres of land and direct access to Shark River, promising potential for future development.

Historic Landmark Features

The station's premises hold a single-story, 4,735-square-foot building from 1967, which previously served as a maintenance and storage facility. The structure houses an old control room that once buzzed with life, and a large canteen-style kitchen that bore witness to countless shared meals. Outside, the waterfront property boasts a boat basin and pier, an observation platform, and a sea wall - structures that offer a glimpse into the station's bustling past. The property also includes a communications tower, a symbol of the station's vital role in maritime safety, and a paved driveway leading to a parking lot.

Potential for Future Development

Local zoning permits the development of single-family homes on the site. The size of the plot, coupled with its unique features and prime location, could accommodate up to eight houses, offering an attractive prospect for developers. The station, however, is not just another piece of real estate. Its history and enduring structures form a part of America's heritage, adding an element of distinction to potential residential properties.

Reason for Sale

The station was decommissioned in 2020 after the Government Accountability Office deemed it redundant. Technological advancements such as modern boats equipped with GPS and higher speeds have significantly reduced the need for numerous stations. The property is part of a group of eighteen decommissioned Coast Guard boat stations being auctioned off. The auction is currently open, though the closing date for the sale has not been announced, providing a window of opportunity for those interested in owning a piece of maritime history.