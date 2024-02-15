Historic Merger: Saint Clare of Assisi Church Unites Two Parishes in Lubbock

As dawn broke on Ash Wednesday, a historic event unfolded within the Catholic Diocese of Lubbock, marking a significant moment not just for the local Catholic community but for the broader tapestry of faith across the region. For the first time in its history, two separate parishes, Saint Theresa Church in Lubbock and Saint Francis Church in Wolfforth, dissolved their boundaries to emerge as one: the Saint Clare of Assisi Church. This unification, announced by the Most Rev. Robert M. Coerver, Bishop of Lubbock, on November 18, 2023, signifies a new chapter of communal faith and fellowship in West Lubbock.

Unity Through Faith: A New Parish Emerges

The decision to merge the two parishes into the new Saint Clare of Assisi Church was driven by a vision of unity and growth. With the Catholic population burgeoning in West Lubbock, the need for a larger, more accommodating space for worship and community activities became evident. Until the construction of a new church building is completed, the newly formed parish community will gather at an interim site, a testament to adaptability and continuity of faith. This temporary home, previously the Lubbock Autism Academy, now stands as a beacon of unity, where the first Masses of the new parish community were celebrated on Ash Wednesday, heralding the beginning of a new era.

A Foundation for the Future

The creation of the Saint Clare of Assisi Church is not merely a response to immediate logistical needs but a forward-looking move designed to foster a vibrant, unified Catholic community capable of accommodating future growth. The plans for a new church building on a permanent site in West Lubbock underscore a commitment to creating a lasting spiritual home for current and future generations. This initiative reflects a broader trend within the Catholic Church towards consolidation and rejuvenation of parish communities, aimed at enhancing their ability to serve their congregations in more meaningful and impactful ways.

Communal Spirit and Anticipation

The formation of the Saint Clare of Assisi Church community has been met with an outpouring of support and enthusiasm from its members. The merging of Saint Theresa and Saint Francis parishes is seen not just as an administrative change but as an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of community and faith. As the construction of the new church progresses, the anticipation among the parishioners grows, not just for the building itself but for the opportunities it will bring for deeper community engagement, spiritual growth, and service. The journey towards the establishment of a permanent home for the Saint Clare of Assisi Church is a reflection of the enduring power of faith to unite and inspire.

In a world where divisions often take center stage, the story of the Saint Clare of Assisi Church stands as a testament to the possibilities of unity and shared purpose. From the initial announcement by Bishop Coerver to the historic Ash Wednesday Masses, the journey of these two parishes towards becoming one community encapsulates a shared vision for a future built on the foundations of faith, hope, and charity. As the Saint Clare of Assisi Church looks towards its bright future, it carries forward the legacy of its patron saint, St. Clare of Assisi, and the enduring spirit of the Catholic Church in Lubbock and beyond.