Historic Long Island Lighthouse Nominated for State and National Registers

The near 200-year-old Old Field Point Light Station, positioned at 207 Old Field Road in Setauket, Long Island, New York, stands as a testament to the country’s early commitment to maritime safety. The iconic lighthouse, one of 37 properties nominated across New York, is currently under review to be included in the State and National Registers of Historic Places, as declared by Governor Kathy Hochul.

Historical Significance

The lighthouse, constructed circa 1824, is not merely a relic but a symbol of the nation’s initial investment in maritime safety. It was funded entirely by the Congress with a sum of $2,500, marking the advent of federally-backed measures for maritime safety. Initially equipped with whale oil lamps, the lighthouse transitioned to kerosene and underwent a significant reconstruction in 1868 when the original tower was replaced.

A Beacon through the Ages

Although the lighthouse was deactivated in the 1930s and handed back to the village of Old Field, it found renewed purpose during the tumultuous years of World War II when it was briefly operated by the US Coast Guard. Today, it continues to serve as a guiding light for boaters on the Long Island Sound, powered by the modern marvel of electricity.

Preserving New York’s Rich History

The nominations, which include a potential new historic district in Harlem and a manufacturing complex in Poughkeepsie, are reflective of New York’s rich and diverse history and the notable contributions of its residents. The state boasts over 120,000 properties on the National Register. The approval process involves a meticulous review by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, which is then followed by an endorsement from the National Parks Service.