en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Historic Long Island Lighthouse Nominated for State and National Registers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
Historic Long Island Lighthouse Nominated for State and National Registers

The near 200-year-old Old Field Point Light Station, positioned at 207 Old Field Road in Setauket, Long Island, New York, stands as a testament to the country’s early commitment to maritime safety. The iconic lighthouse, one of 37 properties nominated across New York, is currently under review to be included in the State and National Registers of Historic Places, as declared by Governor Kathy Hochul.

Historical Significance

The lighthouse, constructed circa 1824, is not merely a relic but a symbol of the nation’s initial investment in maritime safety. It was funded entirely by the Congress with a sum of $2,500, marking the advent of federally-backed measures for maritime safety. Initially equipped with whale oil lamps, the lighthouse transitioned to kerosene and underwent a significant reconstruction in 1868 when the original tower was replaced.

A Beacon through the Ages

Although the lighthouse was deactivated in the 1930s and handed back to the village of Old Field, it found renewed purpose during the tumultuous years of World War II when it was briefly operated by the US Coast Guard. Today, it continues to serve as a guiding light for boaters on the Long Island Sound, powered by the modern marvel of electricity.

Preserving New York’s Rich History

The nominations, which include a potential new historic district in Harlem and a manufacturing complex in Poughkeepsie, are reflective of New York’s rich and diverse history and the notable contributions of its residents. The state boasts over 120,000 properties on the National Register. The approval process involves a meticulous review by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, which is then followed by an endorsement from the National Parks Service.

0
History United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
1 min ago
Virginia to Honor Black History with New Highway Markers
Virginia is set to honor its rich Black history with the installation of six new highway markers, approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources. These markers will stand as poignant reminders of the significant contributions made by Black individuals and communities to Virginia’s history. Glade Spring School: A Legacy of Education and Empowerment Among
Virginia to Honor Black History with New Highway Markers
Alanis Morissette Discovers Jewish Roots, Family Tragedy on 'Finding Your Roots'
2 hours ago
Alanis Morissette Discovers Jewish Roots, Family Tragedy on 'Finding Your Roots'
Maratha Community's History Campaign Unveils 'Kunbi' References but Misses Leader's Own Lineage
2 hours ago
Maratha Community's History Campaign Unveils 'Kunbi' References but Misses Leader's Own Lineage
Community Show & Tell Online: A Historical Exploration Hosted by Steele County Historical Society
44 mins ago
Community Show & Tell Online: A Historical Exploration Hosted by Steele County Historical Society
Dundalk Street Mural Shortlisted in 'Best of 2023' by Street Art Cities
55 mins ago
Dundalk Street Mural Shortlisted in 'Best of 2023' by Street Art Cities
Nicholas Copernicus: The Man, The Legacy, and The Long-Lost Grave
2 hours ago
Nicholas Copernicus: The Man, The Legacy, and The Long-Lost Grave
Latest Headlines
World News
Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2 Million Grant for Novel Diabetes and Obesity Treatment Study
23 seconds
Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2 Million Grant for Novel Diabetes and Obesity Treatment Study
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
33 seconds
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
37 seconds
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
1 min
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
1 min
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
2 mins
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
2 mins
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
2 mins
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
2 mins
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
10 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
22 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app