Historic Land Donation Reclaims Heritage for Fernandeo Tataviam Band of Mission Indians

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Historic Land Donation Reclaims Heritage for Fernandeo Tataviam Band of Mission Indians

In a historic move, the Fernandeo Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (Tribe) has regained ownership and stewardship of over 500 acres of its ancestral land in northern Los Angeles County. This significant donation, made by Land Veritas, marks the first time in over a century that the Tribe has repossessed a portion of its original territory, once spread over 1.5 million acres.

An Act of Restoration

This land donation represents more than a mere transfer of property. For the Tribe, it signifies a restoration of their heritage, a rectification of historical injustices, and a step towards environmental stewardship. By 1900, the Tribe was rendered landless due to unjust dispossession, a fact that makes this reacquisition momentous.

Future Plans for the Land

The Tribe, in partnership with the Tataviam Land Conservancy, plans to preserve the land, considering a permanent conservation easement. A segment of the land will be set aside for educational purposes, an initiative aimed at fostering understanding and appreciation of the Tribe’s rich cultural history.

Collaborative Efforts for Land Protection

Tracey Brownfield, President of Land Veritas, expressed a deep commitment to the land’s protection, acknowledging the Tribe’s profound respect for the environment. This donation is in line with a recent agreement with California State Parks for collaborative management and safeguarding of natural and cultural resources within the Tribe’s ancestral lands. Further details about the use of the land will be disclosed as part of the Tribe’s 2024 planning.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

