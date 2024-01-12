en English
Travel & Tourism

Historic Homes of Anaheim’s Colony District: A Walk Through Architectural Time

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:03 am EST
Walking through the palm-lined streets of Anaheim’s Colony Historic District, one embarks on a journey back in time. A stroll through the district is a kaleidoscope of architectural styles and historical significance, each home a testament to the city’s rich past. From Spanish and Mediterranean influences at 511 N. Clementine St. to the Swiss chalet attributes of an Aeroplane Bungalow-style home at 503 N. Zeyn St., the district brims with stories etched in wood and stone.

The Spanish Charm of 511 N. Clementine St.

Built in 1929, the two-story peachy-pink home at 511 N. Clementine St. is an architectural marvel. The home’s Spanish and Mediterranean influences are evident in its dramatic S-curved staircase and barrel-vaulted ceilings. Michael Valenti, the home’s owner, speaks fondly of its open, airy quality and his desire to share its charm with visitors.

The Aeroplane Bungalow at 503 N. Zeyn St.

Just a stone’s throw away stands the Aeroplane Bungalow-style home at 503 N. Zeyn St. Built 83 years ago, the house stands out with its remarkable resemblance to an airplane coupled with Swiss chalet attributes. Owners Mike and Jennifer Tucker are passionate about preserving its original integrity, painstakingly restoring it to early 1900s colors. The house, a work of art by Anaheim architect Charles Trudeau, features an extensive use of dark wood and casement windows.

The Craftsman’s Legacy at 518 N. Lemon St.

Concluding this architectural tour is the Chalet-style Craftsman house at 518 N. Lemon St. Painted soft green and built in 1915, the house includes clinker-brick piers and a wooden tongue-and-groove porch ceiling. Its owners, Ken and Jennifer Pirt, are committed to preserving the home’s historic character, planning interior restoration projects to keep the Craftsman’s spirit alive. The tour also mentions other homes, including a one-story Craftsman bungalow at 607 N. Lemon St., built in 1922, and a 1932 French Normandy Revival home at 757 N. Zeyn St.

Beyond the historic homes, the Colony Historic District offers a myriad of community amenities and services. From schools and retail stores to dining options and outdoor parks, the district is a vibrant blend of the past and present. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, architecture lover, or a resident, the Colony Historic District is a treasure trove waiting to be discovered.

Travel & Tourism United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Travel & Tourism

