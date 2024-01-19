Historic Gold Coast Mansion with Celebrity Past Hits Chicago Market

Chicago's Gold Coast, known for its opulent residences and celebrity crowd, is soon to witness a significant real estate change. A distinguished mansion, with a history of celebrity ownership, is now up for sale for a cool sum just short of $5 million. The current owners, R.J. Melman, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry and president of Lettuce Entertain You, and his wife Katherine, a seasoned real estate agent, are the ones listing this six-bedroom haven located at 105 East Bellevue Place.

Advertisment

Historical Value and Celebrity Charm

The mansion carries a legacy of notable owners, including television personalities Bill and Giuliana Rancic, who left their mark on the property with tasteful renovations. The Rancics' vision delicately preserved the 19th-century row house's historical elements while introducing modern enhancements. A noteworthy addition was the inclusion of fire sprinklers, which allowed the removal of a second staircase, effectively opening up the space for a more expansive layout. Former Chicago White Sox executive, Kenny Williams, also adds to the mansion's illustrious list of past owners.

The Melman Era and the Market

Advertisment

The Melmans acquired the property in November 2020 for $4.8 million, a figure that was 4 percent below the asking price at the time. This deal, now with the mansion back on the market, illuminates the slow residential real estate market in Chicago. Experts attribute this sluggishness to high mortgage rates and low inventory, a trend that has been prevalent since the housing boom peaked in the summer of 2022.

Extravagance Meets Minimalism

Within the mansion's walls, one is met with an intriguing combination of minimalism and luxury. Light wood floors provide a serene foundation for the spacious kitchen, which includes a butler's pantry. The family room, adorned with skylights, adds a touch of modernity. The primary suite, located on the third floor, features a beamed ceiling and a luxurious bathroom, offering a personal sanctuary. Further, the house offers a rooftop deck with breathtaking views of Oak Street Beach. The basement, a unique feature, boasts a wood and cashmere-wrapped pub room and a playroom, adding a touch of whimsy to this historical masterpiece.