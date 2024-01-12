en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Historic Frederick G. Potter House in East Hampton Hits the Market at $25 Million

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
Historic Frederick G. Potter House in East Hampton Hits the Market at $25 Million

The Frederick G. Potter House, a historic symbol of East Hampton’s architectural heritage, is now up for grabs at a staggering $25 million. Constructed in 1905 by renowned architect Joseph Greenleaf Thorp, this shingle-style cottage sprawls over 7,500 square feet and boasts 13 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Prime Location with Stunning Views

Located at the prestigious 1 Lily Pond Lane, this three-story mansion is nestled on 1.5 acres of land, offering breathtaking vistas of Hook Pond and the ocean. Its proximity to the iconic Main Beach and Hook Pond, coupled with the soothing sounds of surf and breezes, make it a coveted property for potential buyers.

Exquisite Interiors and Luxurious Amenities

The mansion’s interior is a blend of elegance and functionality. It features a sunroom, a private study, two living areas, a formal dining room, and a gourmet kitchen. Adding to its allure are the expansive lawns and an elevated pool area with a pool house, perfect for outdoor relaxation and entertainment.

High-Profile Neighborhood

The property sits in a neighborhood that houses celebrities like Jon Bon Jovi and Martha Stewart, further accentuating its appeal. Since its listing in September 2023, the mansion has piqued the interest of several luxury property enthusiasts.

The Frederick G. Potter House stands as a timeless testament to East Hampton’s rich history and offers an unparalleled lifestyle for those who value luxury, comfort, and aesthetic appeal.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
12 seconds ago
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
St. Louis Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister is shaking up the team’s lineup in an effort to boost their assertiveness in their upcoming game against the New York Rangers. Bannister has made significant changes to the third and fourth lines, and also plans to revamp the power play. His strategic moves aim to create a
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
Court Upholds EPA Decision on Air Quality in Texas Counties: A Deep Dive
32 seconds ago
Court Upholds EPA Decision on Air Quality in Texas Counties: A Deep Dive
Cartel De Houston Leaders Sentenced: A Blow to Drug Trafficking
39 seconds ago
Cartel De Houston Leaders Sentenced: A Blow to Drug Trafficking
Neighbor's Heroic Act Saves Woman in Storm; Highlights Importance of Basic First Aid
14 seconds ago
Neighbor's Heroic Act Saves Woman in Storm; Highlights Importance of Basic First Aid
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
19 seconds ago
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Aid in Auto Theft Investigation
19 seconds ago
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Aid in Auto Theft Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
13 seconds
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
20 seconds
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
49 seconds
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
George Taillefer: A Life Well-Lived Comes to an End
51 seconds
George Taillefer: A Life Well-Lived Comes to an End
Dallas City Council to Convene Over $1.1 Billion Bond Program
59 seconds
Dallas City Council to Convene Over $1.1 Billion Bond Program
The End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs From New England Patriots
1 min
The End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs From New England Patriots
Chinese Study Reveals Orai1's Pivotal Role in Pancreatitis-Induced Lung Injury
1 min
Chinese Study Reveals Orai1's Pivotal Role in Pancreatitis-Induced Lung Injury
Hope Inc. Organizes Adaptive Track Meet at Concordia College
1 min
Hope Inc. Organizes Adaptive Track Meet at Concordia College
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
2 mins
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app