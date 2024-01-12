Historic Frederick G. Potter House in East Hampton Hits the Market at $25 Million

The Frederick G. Potter House, a historic symbol of East Hampton’s architectural heritage, is now up for grabs at a staggering $25 million. Constructed in 1905 by renowned architect Joseph Greenleaf Thorp, this shingle-style cottage sprawls over 7,500 square feet and boasts 13 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Prime Location with Stunning Views

Located at the prestigious 1 Lily Pond Lane, this three-story mansion is nestled on 1.5 acres of land, offering breathtaking vistas of Hook Pond and the ocean. Its proximity to the iconic Main Beach and Hook Pond, coupled with the soothing sounds of surf and breezes, make it a coveted property for potential buyers.

Exquisite Interiors and Luxurious Amenities

The mansion’s interior is a blend of elegance and functionality. It features a sunroom, a private study, two living areas, a formal dining room, and a gourmet kitchen. Adding to its allure are the expansive lawns and an elevated pool area with a pool house, perfect for outdoor relaxation and entertainment.

High-Profile Neighborhood

The property sits in a neighborhood that houses celebrities like Jon Bon Jovi and Martha Stewart, further accentuating its appeal. Since its listing in September 2023, the mansion has piqued the interest of several luxury property enthusiasts.

The Frederick G. Potter House stands as a timeless testament to East Hampton’s rich history and offers an unparalleled lifestyle for those who value luxury, comfort, and aesthetic appeal.