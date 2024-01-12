Historic Frederick G. Potter House Hits the Market for $25 Million

The historic Frederick G. Potter House, designed by famed architect Joseph Greenleaf Thorp, steps into the limelight as it graces the market with a hefty $25 million price tag. This esteemed property, standing tall at 1 Lily Pond Lane, East Hampton, New York, was meticulously crafted in the year 1905. A paradigm of shingle-style architecture, the cottage sprawls across 7,500 square feet, framing 13 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a testament to its grandeur.

Architectural Marvel Amidst Nature’s Canvas

The residence sits on 11⁄2 acres of land, offering a panorama that stretches from the serene Hook Pond to the vast expanse of the ocean. The vista is further accentuated by the property’s closeness to the iconic Main Beach, allowing the gentle surf’s murmur and the refreshing ocean breeze to become an everyday luxury for its residents.

Opulent Interiors Coupled with Landscaped Exteriors

The mansion’s interior is a blend of classic elegance and modern comfort. It features a sun-soaked sunroom, a secluded study, dual living areas, a formal dining room, and a well-appointed kitchen, catering to both grand soirees and intimate gatherings. Outside, the property unfolds into manicured lawns and an elevated pool area, complete with a quaint pool house, providing a perfect retreat for relaxation and entertainment.

Celebrity Neighbors and Market Details

Ownership of this prestigious property comes with the added perk of sharing the neighborhood with celebrities like rock legend Jon Bon Jovi and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart. The mansion has been up for grabs since September 2023, and interested buyers can find its listing on the Compass real estate website, enabling them to become a part of East Hampton’s rich architectural heritage.