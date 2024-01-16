Historic Flatiron Building in Downtown Atlanta Hits the Market

The Flatiron Building, a remarkable eleven-story edifice that stands in Downtown Atlanta, has been announced for sale. This historical structure, which was erected in 1897, is listed on LoopNet, a renowned platform for commercial property services. The building, known for its unique narrow and triangular shape, is reminiscent of an earlier era and is one of the oldest in Atlanta.

The Current State of the Flatiron Building

Currently, about two-thirds of the Flatiron Building's 42,000-square-foot area is leased. Its tenants include the Women's Entrepreneurship Initiative of the City of Atlanta and Alta Planning & Design. On the ground floor, the smell of freshly brewed coffee from the Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee shop greets visitors and workers alike.

Ownership and Transformation

Lucror Resources, which acquired the building for $1.95 million in October 2014, has been the custodian of this architectural gem. Following the acquisition, the company invested approximately $12 million in renovations, breathing a new life into the historic structure. The building was rebranded as "FlatironCity" under Lucror's ownership, aiming to establish a thriving hub for startups and small businesses. The company also managed to get the building added to the National Register of Historic Places, signaling its cultural and historical significance. The renovated building opened its doors to the public in 2016.

Speculations Surrounding the Sale

The specific rationale behind the decision to sell this iconic landmark remains undisclosed. However, some suggest it could be linked to the anticipated changes in the federal funds interest rate or the evolving landscape of Downtown Atlanta. The area has seen considerable growth and transformation, with startup-focused real estate development spearheaded by entrepreneurs David Cummings and Jon Birdsong, and substantial expansion by Georgia State University since 2014.

The sale of the Flatiron Building is being managed by Michael Palazzone and Tim Head from Lee & Associates. A previous interest in the building from two academic institutions suggests that the building's future ownership might take an interesting turn.