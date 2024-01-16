Historic E.E. Smith High School's Proposed Relocation Sparks Controversy

In a move garnering mixed reactions, the Cumberland County School Board has voted 5-3 to propose the Stryker Golf Course site as a potential new location for the revered E.E. Smith High School. The decision, however, has stirred a wave of concern and resistance among the alumni and community, primarily due to perceived lack of transparency and community engagement in the process.

A School Steeped in Rich History

Established almost a century ago, E.E. Smith High School stands as a significant pillar in the Fayetteville community. Particularly during segregation, the school held a unique position as the only high school for Black students in the area. Additionally, it has served generations of students from the military families of Fort Bragg, now known as Fort Liberty. The testament to its broad impact and the sense of deep pride associated with it resonates through the E.E. Smith National Alumni Association, boasting members worldwide.

The Controversy Over Relocation

The Cumberland County Board of Education aims to relocate the school to provide a modern, state-of-the-art facility that would bolster its STEM and STEAM programs. The proposed site, the Stryker Golf Course on Fort Liberty, offers 100 acres and would require an estimated $166 million for construction. However, this proposition has not been received well by some alumni and members of the community. They argue that the move would impede community growth as the new location would not allow for housing development and other community features around the school.

The Ball is in the Commissioners' Court

Amid the contention, the ultimate decision about the school's relocation rests with the Cumberland County commissioners. While the board voted in favor of the golf course site, some alumni and members are advocating to keep the school in the Murchison Road neighborhood. Currently, the commissioners are considering two possible locations - the Stryker Golf Course at Fort Liberty and a second location on Murchison Road next to Interstate 295. The current school campus, situated on Seabrook Road, spans a total of 27 acres.