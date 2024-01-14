en English
Historic Cold Spell Hits Southwest Montana, Shattering Temperature Records

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
Southwest Montana is in the grip of a historic cold spell, with record lows plunging to between 30 and 40 degrees below zero on Saturday morning. The towns of Butte and Belgrade were among the hardest hit with temperatures dropping to a bone-chilling -45 degrees below zero. This falls just one degree short of Belgrade’s all-time coldest temperature of -46 degrees, recorded in December 1983 and January 1957, making it the second coldest day on record for the area.

Temperatures Topple Records

Dillon also felt the freeze, setting a new daily record low, a new January record low, and a new all-time record low of -42 degrees below zero. This surpassed their previous lowest temperature of -37 degrees set in December 1983. Helena and Ennis joined the list of cities reporting new record lows, while Bozeman MSU’s observations are still expected. The extreme cold is forecasted to persist, with temperatures expected to remain below zero across Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings.

Wind Chill Warnings Issued

The National Weather Service has issued Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories for most of Montana through Sunday evening. Residents are being warned of ‘feels like’ temperatures ranging from -30 to -70 degrees below zero. In such conditions, there is a significant risk of frostbite and hypothermia, which can occur in less than 30 minutes of exposure.

Emergency Shelters Open

Given the dangerously low temperatures and wind chills dropping below -60 in some towns, emergency shelters have been opened. Montana residents are urged to hunker down as the state remains under a persistent Weather Alert through the weekend and into Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. The Montana Department of Transportation has also issued road advisories due to icy roads, drifting snow, and fog.

Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the extreme cold conditions persist. In the face of such bone-chilling conditions, it is crucial to remember the human element in this story. The community’s resilience and cooperation in these testing times is the pulse of this news story, as they weather this historic cold spell together.

United States Weather
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

