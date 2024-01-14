Historic Cold Spell Hits Southwest Montana, Shattering Temperature Records

Southwest Montana is in the grip of a historic cold spell, with record lows plunging to between 30 and 40 degrees below zero on Saturday morning. The towns of Butte and Belgrade were among the hardest hit with temperatures dropping to a bone-chilling -45 degrees below zero. This falls just one degree short of Belgrade’s all-time coldest temperature of -46 degrees, recorded in December 1983 and January 1957, making it the second coldest day on record for the area.

Temperatures Topple Records

Dillon also felt the freeze, setting a new daily record low, a new January record low, and a new all-time record low of -42 degrees below zero. This surpassed their previous lowest temperature of -37 degrees set in December 1983. Helena and Ennis joined the list of cities reporting new record lows, while Bozeman MSU’s observations are still expected. The extreme cold is forecasted to persist, with temperatures expected to remain below zero across Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings.

Wind Chill Warnings Issued

The National Weather Service has issued Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories for most of Montana through Sunday evening. Residents are being warned of ‘feels like’ temperatures ranging from -30 to -70 degrees below zero. In such conditions, there is a significant risk of frostbite and hypothermia, which can occur in less than 30 minutes of exposure.

Emergency Shelters Open

Given the dangerously low temperatures and wind chills dropping below -60 in some towns, emergency shelters have been opened. Montana residents are urged to hunker down as the state remains under a persistent Weather Alert through the weekend and into Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. The Montana Department of Transportation has also issued road advisories due to icy roads, drifting snow, and fog.

Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the extreme cold conditions persist. In the face of such bone-chilling conditions, it is crucial to remember the human element in this story. The community’s resilience and cooperation in these testing times is the pulse of this news story, as they weather this historic cold spell together.