Historic Charleston Foundation Reverses Decision to Sell Nathaniel Russell House Amid Public Outcry

In a move that has resonated with historians and preservationists, the Historic Charleston Foundation (HCF) has overturned its controversial decision to sell the Nathaniel Russell House. The reversal followed an intense public outcry against the planned sale of this landmark property, a significant house museum in the United States.

Initial Announcement Met with Backlash

The HCF's initial announcement in December 2023 had sent shockwaves through the community. The foundation had intended to shift its strategic focus away from the tourism economy and towards community advocacy, a move that involved selling the Russell House. The news of the potential sale to a private buyer elicited widespread criticism from local historians, preservationists, and the general public. Despite assurances from HCF that the sale would be conducted with due diligence and public access would continue, the opposition was strong.

Reversal of Decision in Response to Public Sentiment

After a thorough review of the community’s concerns and consultation with various stakeholders, HCF decided to maintain ownership and operation of the Russell House. The foundation acknowledged the public sentiment and stated that it will continue to own, operate, study, and care for the house and its collection.

Future Plans for the Russell House

Going forward, HCF plans to collaborate with experts to reimagine the museum's operations and ensure a sustainable future for the property. The foundation also reiterated its commitment to the Aiken-Rhett House, another property under its care, emphasizing the importance of both properties in preserving and showcasing the region's rich history.