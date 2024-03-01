Historic Charles Schlow Mansion in State College Listed for $1.075 Million

In a recent unveiling, a majestic piece of State College history, the Charles Schlow mansion, is now on the market, offering potential buyers the chance to own a significant architectural gem. Built in 1930, this 5,855-square-foot residence encapsulates the essence of old-world charm blended with modern amenities, making it a unique find in today's real estate landscape.

A Glimpse into the Past and Present

The mansion, located at 505 E. Fairmount Ave., stands as a testament to the architectural ingenuity of its era. Originally constructed by Charles Schlow, the namesake of the beloved Schlow Centre Region Library, this property has been meticulously maintained and preserved over the decades. With only three owners since its inception, its current listing price of $1,075,000 reflects both its historical significance and modern-day allure. According to Beth Richards of Kissinger, Bigatel & Brower Realtors, the home's uniqueness is unmatched, boasting features such as a convertible basketball to pickleball court, a grand library, a cozy study, and a spacious dining room fit for lavish gatherings.

Unique Features and Outdoor Enchantment

One of the home's most captivating features is a leaded glass window positioned atop the staircase, creating a play of light that announces the arrival of spring each year. Beyond the interior's charm lies a haven of outdoor spaces designed for relaxation and entertainment. Highlights include a patio with a waterfall feature, a gazebo, a deck adorned with Wisteria, a firepit, and the versatile basketball/tennis court. Additionally, the residence offers a secluded suite in the basement with its own access, ideal for guests or potential Airbnb hosting. The property's location, nestled behind East Fairmount Park at the end of a cul-de-sac, ensures privacy while being in close proximity to Penn State.

Legacy and Living

The significance of owning such a storied home extends beyond its physical boundaries. It's an opportunity to be part of State College's rich history while enjoying the luxuries of modern living. The estate's blend of historical charm and contemporary convenience makes it a rare find in the real estate market. For those interested in making this enchanting property their own, details and contact information are available through KBB Realtors.

As the Charles Schlow mansion enters a new chapter, its legacy continues to be a cornerstone of State College's architectural and cultural heritage. This sale not only represents a significant real estate transaction but also the passing of a historical torch to the next generation of homeowners who value the preservation of history as much as the comforts of modern living.