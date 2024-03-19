Historic Charge in New Hampshire: Man Faces Murder for Pregnant Woman, Unborn Child's Death

In a groundbreaking legal case, William Kelly, 28, has been charged with the murder of Christine Falzone and her unborn child in New Hampshire, marking a significant application of the state's fetal homicide law. This case is the state's first instance of charging an individual with murder in the death of a fetus, following the 2017 legislation that considers a fetus over 20 weeks as a person in criminal prosecutions. Kelly, who pleaded not guilty, is accused of causing multiple blunt force injuries leading to the deaths.

Unprecedented Legal Ground

The indictment of Kelly by a Carroll County grand jury on two counts of second-degree murder represents a pivotal moment in New Hampshire's legal history. The state's legislation, signed into law by Republican Governor Chris Sununu in 2018, defines a fetus at 20 weeks of development and beyond as a person for the purposes of criminal prosecution of murder. This law, while safeguarding abortion seekers and providers within the state's 24-week limit, now serves as the basis for the charges against Kelly, setting a precedent for the protection of unborn victims of violence.

Case Details and Legal Proceedings

Kelly, currently held without bail, has a history of criminal convictions, including assault in 2019. He was initially arrested in December on a single second-degree murder charge connected to Falzone's death. The discovery of Falzone, unconscious and not breathing, in the home she shared with Kelly, led to this tragic case coming to light. With forensic test results pending, legal proceedings are set to continue, with a hearing scheduled for June and a potential trial date in 2025. Questions surrounding the paternity of the unborn child and the specifics of the case remain part of the ongoing investigation.

Societal and Legal Implications

This landmark case not only underscores the legal recognition of unborn children as victims of violence but also sparks a broader conversation on fetal rights and the intersection of criminal law and reproductive rights. As the first application of New Hampshire's fetal homicide law, the outcome of Kelly's case could have far-reaching implications for how similar cases are approached and prosecuted in the future. This moment in legal history challenges society to reflect on the value and rights of the unborn, while navigating the complexities of criminal justice and reproductive autonomy.