Historic Chapel By The Sea Presbyterian Church Demolished Following Hurricane Ian

Standing as a testimony to the strength and faith of the Fort Myers Beach community for over 85 years, the Chapel By The Sea Presbyterian Church, succumbed to the fury of Hurricane Ian. The once majestic structure, first erected in 1938, met a devastating end more than 15 months after the catastrophic hurricane hit the island city in September 2022. The church’s foundation was annihilated, resulting in the building being declared uninhabitable.

A Historical Landmark Lost

The Chapel By The Sea Presbyterian Church was a historical gem on Fort Myers Beach. It was the first church on the beach, predating many other island structures, including the Matanzas Pass Bridge. Its historical significance resonated deeply within the community, making its loss a poignant moment for the locals.

Salvaging the Sacred

Despite the destructive aftermath of Hurricane Ian, church administrators, led by Denise Armstrong, managed to salvage significant items encapsulating the church’s heritage. The stained glass windows, the cross, the church bell from 1942, and handbells were all carefully removed, preserving essential pieces of the church’s legacy.

The Church and the Community

The hurricane’s impact was not only physical but also deeply affected the church’s congregation. It has seen a decrease by half since the disaster. The congregation has shifted to mainland services, currently held at Cypress Lake Presbyterian in Fort Myers. The church’s future hangs in the balance, with all of the beach’s churches out of operation and estimates suggesting it may take over a year before any can return to their buildings.

The community’s input will be sought through a survey regarding the church’s future, with the final decision resting with the governing body, Peace River Presbytery. Interestingly, a major historical piece, the original church building from the 1930s, was fortuitously relocated to Harlem Heights, now serving as Mission Baptist, thereby escaping the hurricane’s wrath.