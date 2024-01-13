Historic Black Cemetery in Spencer Reveals 250 Unmarked Graves

At the former site of New Hope AME Zion Church in Spencer, a cemetery committee has made a profound discovery: over 250 unmarked graves, once marked by modest headstones, the final resting places of deceased Black residents. The church, relocated after a fire in 1925, left behind a cemetery that time and neglect had allowed to deteriorate. The committee, in a committed and painstaking endeavor, commissioned a survey team to use ground-penetrating radar, unearthing these silent testimonies of lives lived.

A Community’s Effort to Preserve History

The church congregation and community members, including photographer and cyclist William James, have rallied to preserve the site and honor the individuals interred. They stand against the tide of time and ignorance, striving to ensure that those buried here are not forgotten. Their efforts are a testament to a community’s determination and respect for its history.

A Significant Burial Ground

Among those interred is George Clement, the first Black doctor in Rowan County, and his wife. Their presence underscores the historical significance of this cemetery. Yet, the committee’s efforts are continually challenged by the dearth of historical records documenting Black deaths during that era.

Restoration and Recognition

The committee plans to remove trees, repair existing headstones, and place markers to properly recognize the buried individuals, despite the high costs involved. Their endeavors mirror similar preservation efforts at the Dixonville cemetery, where the Spencer committee has received both support and advice. This project is not merely about restoration; it’s about rectifying historical neglect and ensuring future generations understand the site’s significance.