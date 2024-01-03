Historic Aspen-Sopris Ranger Station Set for Major Overhaul

On the brink of a new era, the White River National Forest Aspen-Sopris Ranger Station in Carbondale stands poised for a significant overhaul. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has announced that the renovation of this historic site, originally constructed in the 1930s, will commence next week. This comes as a result of an extensive deliberation since 2018, addressing the Ranger District’s contemporary needs that the existing buildings are no longer able to meet. However, the project has not been without its share of contention, particularly with local concerns about the removal of historic trees.

Initial Phase and Public Safety

The initial phase involves setting up fences, a job trailer, bringing in equipment, and safely removing interior materials from the existing buildings. This phase also includes the removal of hazardous substances such as asbestos, which presents significant health risks. To ensure the safety of the public, access around the construction zone will be restricted during this period.

The $6.3 Million Contract

The USFS has awarded the $6.3 million contract for the project to Dare-Case Contracting Services LLC. This significant investment reflects the magnitude of the project and the commitment to modernize the facilities at the Aspen-Sopris Ranger Station. Despite local concerns about the removal of historic trees, the project will proceed as planned, with a focus on preserving the natural beauty of the area.

The Future of the Ranger Station

The renovation project will result in the demolition of the three original buildings and two mature spruce trees. However, the Community Tree, a beloved local landmark, will be preserved. The abatement phase is expected to last a month, with demolition starting in February and new construction in March. The goal is to complete the project in early 2025, paving the way for a modern and functional Ranger Station that aligns with the district’s current needs. During this period, the Aspen-Sopris Ranger Station will be closed, and the public will be directed to the Supervisor’s Office in Glenwood Springs for assistance.