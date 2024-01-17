Historic 'Arcadia' Mansion Sold for $9 Million, Setting Rhode Island Real Estate Record

Emerging from the heart of Watch Hill, Westerly, Rhode Island, a resplendent icon of luxury real estate, 'Arcadia,' has found a new set of custodians. Michael E. and Julia B. Dailey have taken possession of the property for a staggering $9 million, setting the bar high for home sales in the state for the early part of 2024. This opulent 6,974-square-foot landmark isn't new to being in the spotlight - it was among the top 10 home sales in Rhode Island back in 2018.

Historic Luxury Paired with Contemporary Opulence

The New York architectural firm of Tracy Magonigle originally designed 'Arcadia' in 1892 for a pioneer settler of the cottage community. This prominent property, located at 14 Ninigret Ave, has since been meticulously maintained and upgraded, blending historic elegance with modern luxury. The house boasts eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, and a 72-foot screened porch that provides a haven for enjoyment of the ocean breezes and the soothing sound of the ocean beyond.

The Journey of Arcadia

The previous owners, Christopher B. and Christina B. Combe, acquired the property in July 2018 for $6.1 million. At the time, this transaction was the fifth-highest sale in the state, sharing the spotlight with another house in the same town called 'Edgecove' at 6 Waters Road.

A New Chapter for the Luxury Home Market

With this recent transaction, Arcadia has once again made a significant mark in the state's real estate history. The sale was facilitated by Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty, a renowned agency with an impressive portfolio of high-end properties. As the year unfolds, this sale may set a precedent for the luxury home market in Rhode Island, especially in the Watch Hill community.