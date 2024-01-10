en English
Historic Abercrombie Castle in New Castle Up for Sale at $2.9 Million

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
A piece of history is up for grabs in Westchester County’s town of New Castle. The spotlight is on a historic castle constructed by David T. Abercrombie, co-founder of the iconic fashion brand, Abercrombie & Fitch. The castle, known as ELDA, is now listed for sale at a price tag of $2.9 million. The building, named using the initials of Abercrombie’s children – Elizabeth, Lucy, David, and Abbott, stands as a testament to Abercrombie’s architectural vision, brought to life by his architect wife in the late 1920s.

A Glimpse into the Past

Once the heart of a sprawling estate that spread over 300 acres, the property has now shrunk to a manageable 49.6 acres. Despite the wear and tear of time, the castle showcases architectural elements that echo an era gone by. Among these are a fireplace-equipped open patio and a cast iron spiral staircase that winds its way up to a tower, offering a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape.

Preserving Abercrombie’s Legacy

The influence of Abercrombie can still be felt on the property, most notably through the landscaping and walking trails he meticulously designed. Some of these footpaths remain accessible, inviting visitors to take a stroll down memory lane. The property last changed hands in 2001 for $1.5 million.

Location and Potential for Renovation

Despite its seemingly secluded location, the castle is conveniently positioned near public transportation. It’s just a 10-minute drive to the nearest Metro North station, and a 48-minute train ride whisks you to the pulsating heart of New York City. Christina DiMinno of William Pitt Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, the listing agent for the property, speaks highly of its unique charm and the potential it holds for renovation.

United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

